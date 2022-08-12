Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo part of Man United's third kit launch; fans rate striking green colour

    Manchester United unveiled their new third kit for 2022-23, revealing a never-seen-before green colour in a launch that featured wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Cristiano Ronaldo part of Man United's third kit launch; fans rate striking green colour
    Manchester, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    Despite speculation over his future at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo was featured in Manchester United's new third kit launch for the season 2022-23. 

    The club took to social media to reveal a luminous, never-seen-before all-over green kit, which has sparked a massive reaction from Red Devil fans. Adidas seeks to pay homage to historic kits from the past while also taking a risk with a new design, building on this season's prior launches.

    For the first time in Manchester United's history, Adidas offers an eye-catching all-over "Solar Slime" jersey that features a startling new interpretation of the traditional club colour. The club's history has always been strongly associated with the colour green. Nevertheless, although having seen it a lot, we have never seen it done this way.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to critics as Man United gears up to bounce back

    It's not surprising that a geometric design dominates the collar and the shirt itself because the team has a distinct visual identity. The crewneck collar is covered in a bold print to complete the eye-catching design, which draws inspiration from the Zeitgeist fashion of the 1990s.

    Ahead of the release Inigo Turner, Design Director at Adidas, spoke of the new kit as "a convergence of cultural icons remixed and recorded. The 22/23 third kit takes inspiration from the iconic Manchester United graphic identity, using geometric shapes and patterns."

    United are in line to wear this newly launched kit for the first time this weekend when they travel to Brentford. It will be interesting to see if manager Erik ten Hag starts the game with Ronaldo or brings him on as a substitution. Regardless, fans are thrilled to see the Portuguese icon as part of the third kit launch, making it more apparent that the 37-year-old is likely to stay at Old Trafford this season.

    Also read: 'Fed-up' Manchester United stars want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave than endure transfer saga?

    Here's a look at some of the fan reactions to Manchester United's new third kit for 2022-23:

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 2:43 PM IST
