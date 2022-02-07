  • Facebook
    Marc Overmars quits Ajax; 'ashamed' of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    The 48-year-old Dutchman had held the role of Ajax's director of football affairs for nearly a decade and had recently extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Amsterdam, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
    Dutch champions Ajax's director of football affairs, Marc Overmars, on Sunday quit the club after apologising for sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues. A former renowned winger for Ajax, Arsenal, Barcelona and Netherlands, Overmars admitted he was 'ashamed' after being confronted by the club about his behaviour last week.

    In a statement, Ajax said that Overmars decided to step down after talks over recent days with the club's board and chief executive Edwin van der Sar. The 48-year-old Dutchman had held the role of Ajax's director of football affairs for nearly a decade and had recently extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

    In a statement published on Ajax's website, Overmars said, "I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour and how this has come across to others."

    Apologising for his behaviour, Overmars added that he, unfortunately, did not realise that he was crossing the line. However, that was made clear to him in recent days. "I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologise," the former Netherlands international stated.

    Admitting that this behaviour is unacceptable for someone in his position, Overmars concluded that it was too late to fix the situation. He saw no other option but to leave Ajax. "This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave my family and me alone," the Dutchman concluded.

    Meanwhile, Ajax confirmed that a 'series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues over an extended period' led to Overmars' decision to quit the club. Supervisory board chair Leen Meijaard described the situation as 'extremely painful for everyone' and added that it was devastating for the women who had to deal with this behaviour from Overmars.

    "When we heard the news of this, we immediately acted, carefully deliberating and weighing what was the best thing to do, all in consultation with CEO Edwin van der Sar and assisted by an external expert," Meijaard added.

    Overmars former Ajax and Netherlands teammate Edwin van der Sar, the club's board and chief executive, called the situation appalling for everyone. The former Manchester United and Fulham goalkeeper added that he also felt responsible for helping his colleagues and insisted that a safe sport and working climate was essential. 

    Stating that the club would pay more attention to this in the near future, Van der Sar assured fans that Ajax is working on something very wonderful. However, he admitted that the news of Overmars quitting over inappropriate texts would come as a massive blow to everyone who cares about Ajax.

    Marc Overmars enjoyed a celebrated playing career at Ajax, bagging three league titles, the Dutch Cup and the Champions League, before moving to north London club Arsenal in 1997. In 1998, the winger won the double at Highbury before moving to Barcelona in 2000, where he spent four years before hanging his playing boots.

