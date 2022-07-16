Manchester United unveil 2022-23 away kit; fans love the 'dressed in white' look

In what has sparked excitement among Manchester United fans, the club on Saturday unveiled their Adidas away kit for the 2022-23 season, which shows off a predominantly white design.

The daring collar on the Red Devils' home jersey had divided fans, but this sleek and neat away look appears to be a crowd pleaser.

"Day or night, dressed in white. Presenting the new United 2022/23 away shirt," wrote United in a tweet unveiling the away kit for the next season.

Similar to the home kit, the Red Devil's crest is surrounded by a black pentagonal block and a red outline, but the main detail lies elsewhere. The slightly V-neck black collar features a white and red diamond pattern that is also present on the sleeve cuffs.

Two of the three trademark Adidas stripes on the shoulders are red, with the middle stripe coming in black. Additionally, the jersey has an understated, abstract, off-white pattern, and the club's Team Viewer emblem matches the colour scheme with a black finish.

United's away shirt will be accompanied by black shorts and is reminiscent of several changed strips they've had in the past.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, and Scott McTominay participated in the club's formal unveiling of the new uniform at an event in Melbourne, Australia.

United fans took to Twitter to rate the new away kit, and most supporters are excited about the 'dressed in white' look.