Manchester United is a special club, says Christian Eriksen after signing contract till 2025

In what has sparked massive excitement among Manchester United fans, the Red Devils on Friday confirmed that Christian Eriksen has joined the club and has signed a contract until June 2025. The playmaker from Denmark, whose short-term contract with Brentford expired, was a free agent and has now made a move to Old Trafford.

At Euro 2020, the Danish international suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. He had an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator installed, which prevented him from continuing his career with his previous club, Inter Milan, due to Serie A regulations.

Also read: Christian Eriksen 'verbally agrees' to join Manchester United; fans laud Erik ten Hag

Before he signed with Brentford, the Italian team consented to end their contract. He joined the team in the second part of the previous campaign and appeared in the Premier League 11 times, scoring once. Eriksen formerly played for Tottenham Hotspur from 2013 to 2020.

The midfielder has been capped 115 times for Denmark, scoring 38 goals for his country. Eriksen has played 237 games in the Premier League, registering 52 goals and 71 assists.

Expressing joy over joining Manchester United, Eriksen said, "Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling."

Talking about his equation with new manager Erik ten Hag, the midfielder added, "I have seen Erik's work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach."

"Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey," the Danish superstar concluded.

Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said, "Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career. It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him."

"In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond," Murtough added.