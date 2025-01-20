Arsenal's Saliba out for 2 weeks with hamstring injury, set to miss 3 games; will he be fit to face Man City?

Arsenal’s defensive woes have deepened following news that centre-back William Saliba will be reportedly sidelined for the next two weeks due to a hamstring strain.

Arsenal’s defensive woes have deepened following news that centre-back William Saliba will be reportedly sidelined for the next two weeks due to a hamstring strain. The 23-year-old French defender, who has been a key figure in the Gunners' backline this season, missed Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday after experiencing discomfort in the lead-up to the match.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta expressed concern about Saliba’s condition following the draw, confirming that medical tests were scheduled to assess the extent of the injury. L'Equipe later reported that the injury would keep Saliba out for a two-week rest period, ruling him out of Arsenal's next three fixtures. This includes their final two Champions League group-stage matches against Dinamo Zagreb and Girona, as well as their Premier League clash away to Wolves next week.

Saliba's absence will come as a significant blow to Arsenal's defensive stability, with the team struggling to maintain their usual solidity without the Frenchman in the lineup. His strong fitness record has made him an indispensable part of the squad, and his presence has been a key factor in Arsenal’s defensive performances this season.

Arteta, speaking to ESPN on Sunday, admitted his concern over Saliba’s injury: "I think tomorrow we will have more information, we will have more tests on him and we will be more clear about it. For sure [we are worried], especially with the numbers we have in the squad and looking at our bench. Very worried."

With a critical stretch of the season approaching, Arsenal are hopeful that Saliba will recover in time for their crucial Premier League encounter against Manchester City on Sunday, February 2. However, with his injury requiring a rest period of two weeks, the French centre-back faces a race against time to be fit for the high-stakes fixture.

