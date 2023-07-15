Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United issues statement regarding Mason Mount's interaction with fans

    Manchester United has released an official statement in response to a viral video featuring Mason Mount, addressing the incident where the midfielder declined to sign shirts for fans. 

    Manchester United issues statement regarding Mason Mount's interaction with fans
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Following a viral video in which Mason Mount declined to sign shirts for fans, Manchester United has released a statement addressing the situation. Mount recently joined the club from Chelsea for a transfer fee of £55 million and made his debut in a pre-season win against Leeds United. In the video, Mount can be heard telling fans, "You know I ain't signing it. I haven't signed for the last three days, so I don't know why you lot keep coming back." Manchester United has come to Mount's defence, expressing their disappointment with the incident.

    The statement reads, "Unfortunately, this type of situation has become all too common. It is the last thing Mason deserves, considering how friendly and approachable he has been with everyone since joining United. Professional autograph hunters often pressure our players into signing large quantities of items that are then sold for significant sums of money."

    Also Read: EA Sports FC 24: release date, inclusion of Women's Football in ultimate team, and other exciting features

    "It has become an every day occurrence and a major problem at Carrington. These organised groups will block players’ cars and harass them as they arrive and leave their workplace. It is becoming really dangerous and you have to worry that it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

    "It also means that young fans, who just want to interact with their heroes, often miss out because players can’t stop to take pictures with them without having to engage with the groups.

    "It's a real frustration for everyone, security staff are in regular dialogue with the players around how to stop the problem. Action will definitely start to be taken if it continues to persist."

    Manchester United's security staff is in regular communication with the players to find ways to address this problem. The statement concludes by warning that if such behaviour persists, appropriate action will be taken to protect the well-being of the players and ensure a positive environment for all involved.

    Also Read: After vacay, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr training; says 'good to be back'

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
