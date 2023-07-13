Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After vacay, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr training; says 'good to be back'

    Cristiano Ronaldo has made his return to training with Al-Nassr ahead of the Saudi Pro League 2023 season

    football After vacay, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr training; says 'good to be back'
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed training with Al-Nassr, his Saudi Pro League club. The star forward joined his team's pre-season camp, which is currently being held in Portugal. Ronaldo expressed his excitement on social media upon his return to the team.

    Since joining Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 21, 2022, Ronaldo has featured in 19 games for the club. Making his debut in January, he has contributed with 14 goals and three assists. However, the team ended the 2022-23 season without any silverware, leading to the departure of Rudi Garcia as head coach. Dinko Jelicic took over the reins temporarily before Luis Castro was appointed as the new manager.

    Under Castro's guidance, Al-Nassr aims to achieve success in the upcoming season. The Portuguese coach, who previously worked at Botafogo in Brazil, is delighted to have Ronaldo in the squad. Considered one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Ronaldo will once again be the team's attacking leader. Castro plans to enhance the on-field partnership between Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca to maximize Al-Nassr's performance on the field.

    Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's club, Al-Nassr banned from registering new signings

    "We are in a construction process. The team is waiting for some units to be completed. The first sensations are good, with the players very available for work. It is normal at this stage of the season. The conditions are great to develop the work." said Catro

    Ronaldo is once again expected to be the team's leader during the 2023-24 season. Improving the on-field bond between Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca will be one of Castro's main aims to get the best out of the team.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
