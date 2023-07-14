EA Sports FC 24: release date, inclusion of Women's Football in ultimate team, and other exciting features

EA Sports FC 24, the latest instalment in the popular football simulation game franchise, is set to launch on September 29.

The highly anticipated EA Sports FC 24, the newly rebranded football simulation game franchise, has been officially unveiled with a scheduled release date of September 29. The announcement aligns with previous leaks that hinted at an early access period beginning on September 22 for those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition.

Manchester City F.C. footballer Erling Haaland emerged as the game's cover star, making a special appearance at EA's global event in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The event was marked by Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson's impassioned speech about his love for football, deftly avoiding any slips that could have inadvertently mentioned the word 'FIFA.'

While FC24 retains the familiar essence of the FIFA games, it introduces a fresh brand identity and a range of innovative features unique to the franchise. Notably, EA Sports continues its commitment to promoting women's football by integrating it into the popular Ultimate Team mode for the first time.

From the trailer, it is evident that the game merges men's and women's players seamlessly, allowing gamers to create mixed-gender teams on the pitch. Building on the inclusion of the National Women's Soccer League in FIFA 23, FC24 expands further with the addition of two prominent women's leagues — Liga F and Frauen-Bundesliga, representing Spain and Germany, respectively.

EA Sports has secured agreements with various football leagues, ensuring an authentic representation of the sport in FC24. The game boasts an extensive selection of over 19,000 players, hundreds of stadiums, and more than 30 official leagues, including renowned competitions such as the Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League.

This move follows EA Sports' decision to part ways with the FIFA brand due to financial disputes, with reports suggesting exorbitant payment demands of $1 billion every four years from the footballing body. CEO Wilson expressed his conviction that the true value of the partnership was limited to the "four letters on the box."

Powered by an enhanced Frostbite Engine, FC24 offers improved animations and redesigned player models for a more immersive experience. The introduction of HyperMotionV technology adds an extra layer of realism, leveraging volumetric data captured from over 180 professional men's and women's football matches to replicate authentic movement.

The introduction of PlayStyles transcends traditional player ratings, enabling gamers to witness and feel the unique on-pitch abilities that make each player special. Moreover, the game introduces Ultimate Team Evolutions, enabling players to upgrade their team members throughout the season based on individual objectives, thereby granting additional stat boosts and skills. With these advancements, EA Sports FC 24 promises an engaging and dynamic football gaming experience for enthusiasts worldwide.