Ronaldo apologises for phone smashing incident; invites Everton fan to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Everton.

It was a humiliating night for Manchester United as they suffered a 0-1 loss against Everton in their Premier League clash on Saturday. After this defeat, a visibly upset and furious Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the field and appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter's hand. Also read: Rooney's admission: Every player, barring Messi, is jealous of Ronaldo

In the video, which has gone viral across social media platforms, the veteran striker can be seen swishing his hand towards the ground as he headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park. According to reports quoting eyewitnesses, the Portugal international knocked a fan's phone out of their hand, and it smashed on the ground. WATCH: Ronaldo's phone smashing viral video

The 37-year-old took to social media to apologise for his behaviour and invited the Everton supporter to Old Trafford for a United match. "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo said.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship," the legendary striker added. Also read: These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey

Meanwhile, United have said they are looking into the incident even as the club reels under the impact of their loss at Everton. The defeat left the Red Devils seventh in the Premier League and with a stronger prospect of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League, as they are six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

