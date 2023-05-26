Man United fans thrilled after team secures much-awaited Champions League comeback

EPL: Manchester United was on song as it hammered Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday night to secure its UEFA Champions League berth. Meanwhile, supporters were thrilled by the side's hunger to fight for the top this season.

It was yet another glorious outing by English giant Manchester United, keeping its magnificent home run on this season, as it thrashed a struggling giant Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday night in the English Premier League (EPL), securing its UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth for the upcoming season.

The Blues, who have been way away from their best, are all set to finish in the bottom half of the table, without European football next season. They were never the favourite heading into this tie, as the Red Devils plundered four past, with Casemiro (sixth), Anthony Martial (45th+5), Bruno Fernandes (73rd) and Marcus Rashford (78th) being the goal-scorers before Joao Félix (89th) scored a consolation.

ALSO READ: Man United takeover - Will Sheikh Jassim break Ten Hag's 'Ronaldo rule' to make way for Mbappe?

Consequently, the hosts' supporters were thrilled, as their side would feature in the UCL after a season's gap. As they are all set to finish in the top four, the third spot is still up for grabs alongside Newcastle United. However, it is unlikely to matter here, with United mulling resting their top players for the final matchday at home to Fulham, keeping in mind its vital FA Cup final clash against crosstown rival Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 4, while there were concerns with Brazilian striker Antony suffering an apparent serious injury, as he was stretchered off the field against Chelsea.

On Antony's injury, Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag divulged, “I don’t know. Everyone has seen him coming off. I can tell you that it’s serious, but we have to wait a minimum of 24 hours, and then, we know probably more about the status of his injury. With [Luke] Shaw, we have to wait as well. After tomorrow, we know more.”

ALSO READ: Champions League - Lautaro Martinez sends Man City warning as Inter clinch Coppa Italia

Analysing the performance against the visitors and their chances in the FA Cup Final, the Dutchman dissected, “I have always high expectations of myself. I think this club belongs in the Champions League, so you must qualify in the first four. But, this league is very strong, and there are many teams, many clubs, who are competing for the position, and they all can do it because they have high budgets, good squads."

“We see Chelsea, they have a massive, good squad with outstanding players. So, we are happy we are in the first four. I think we played a good season in the Premier League. I would say, a very good season. I think in the Premier League, yeah, it’s something like that. That is, I think, the main objective of the season, to get in the Champions League.,” added ETH, reports FotMob.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi to Barcelona - What would the Argentine's Camp Nou return mean? Robert Lewandowski reveals

“So, therefore, you have to see yourself in the top four and, as I just tried to respond, the competition is tough. It’s many teams with good squads and managers, so when you are in there you’re doing a good job, and your team is playing well and performing well. I think this is, for this moment, the maximum, but we want more,” he continued.

However, he asserted that regardless of who the owners of the club remain, he needs backing to strengthen his squad further in the forthcoming transfer window. “You have to see how you come out of the transfer window. But, if I see now, I think we need more, so I don’t have so much patience. And, that is one of my mistakes,” concluded ten Hag.