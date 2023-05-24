Lionel Messi to Barcelona: What would the Argentine's Camp Nou return mean? Robert Lewandowski reveals

Lionel Messi's club future is up for grabs, as he will most likely quit PSG at the season-end. While he has been strongly linked to a Barcelona return, Robert Lewandowski has opened up on what would his return mean for the club.

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi's club future remains uncertain after reports have recently indicated his willingness to quit reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after a couple of seasons, as he intends not to trigger an extension or sign a new deal. Consequently, he has strongly been linked to a return to his boyhood club, new Spanish champion Barcelona. Messi left Camp Nou in 2021 as the club struggled to come to terms with La Liga's new Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines. While even a reduced pay made things difficult for the Catalans to retain him, the situation has not significantly improved in these two years, as they are doing everything possible to have their boy back. ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return - Here's how much Barcelona will earn if PSG star makes a comeback

In the meantime, Barca's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has opened up on what will the Argentinian's return mean to the club, as he has said, “I know what Messi means for Barcelona. When you think of Barcelona, you say Messi. And, when you think of Messi, you say Barça. I also know what value Leo would bring to our team, not only on the pitch but also for the whole club."

“I’ve always liked playing with players who understand football. And Leo is top-notch. Also, Messi has changed his style of play a bit in recent years; today, he is more of a ’10’, a midfielder,” he added while talking to Interia Sport. He also revealed his interaction with the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner about his life in Barcelona after moving to the club from German champion Bayern Munich last summer. ALSO READ: Al-Hilal vs Barcelona for Lionel Messi - Saudi club raises contract offer leaving La Liga champion sweating

