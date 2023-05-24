Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi to Barcelona: What would the Argentine's Camp Nou return mean? Robert Lewandowski reveals

    First Published May 24, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's club future is up for grabs, as he will most likely quit PSG at the season-end. While he has been strongly linked to a Barcelona return, Robert Lewandowski has opened up on what would his return mean for the club.

    Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi's club future remains uncertain after reports have recently indicated his willingness to quit reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after a couple of seasons, as he intends not to trigger an extension or sign a new deal. Consequently, he has strongly been linked to a return to his boyhood club, new Spanish champion Barcelona.

    Messi left Camp Nou in 2021 as the club struggled to come to terms with La Liga's new Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines. While even a reduced pay made things difficult for the Catalans to retain him, the situation has not significantly improved in these two years, as they are doing everything possible to have their boy back.

    In the meantime, Barca's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has opened up on what will the Argentinian's return mean to the club, as he has said, “I know what Messi means for Barcelona. When you think of Barcelona, you say Messi. And, when you think of Messi, you say Barça. I also know what value Leo would bring to our team, not only on the pitch but also for the whole club."

    “I’ve always liked playing with players who understand football. And Leo is top-notch. Also, Messi has changed his style of play a bit in recent years; today, he is more of a ’10’, a midfielder,” he added while talking to Interia Sport. He also revealed his interaction with the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner about his life in Barcelona after moving to the club from German champion Bayern Munich last summer.

    “Keep it a secret, but when I told him about Barcelona, his eyes lit up. And it’s not surprising. After all, he grew up here; he has a house here that he visits often. Barcelona is his home,” he disclosed. While Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has revealed that talks are on with Messi's associates over his possible return, it remains to be seen how feasible it would be, as reports also suggest that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal already has a lucrative offer on the table for him.

