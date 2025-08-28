Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim faces mounting pressure after a humiliating League Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby. Despite £200M in signings, United have yet to win this season, raising questions about tactics and the team’s fight.

A furious Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said "something has to change" within the team after the pressure mounted on him following a humiliating League Cup loss to Grimsby. In arguably their worst result since legendary boss Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/13 season, United were knocked out of an English cup competition by a fourth-tier side for the first time.

Having fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, they lost a penalty shoot-out 12-11 on Wednesday.

Amorim cut a disconsolate figure having hoped the nightmare of last season, when United finished a woeful 15th in the Premier League, was behind them.

He had been backed by the board and spent £200 million ($270 million) on the attacking talent of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko alone.

"(I have) no more answers. I do not even have anything to say," the 40-year-old Portuguese told the BBC after the match at Grimsby.

Amorim, who claimed his team deserved more points than just the one they have garnered in league matches with Arsenal and Fulham, conceded the performance against Grimsby rang alarm bells.

"I think something has to change," he said. "I think the team and the players spoke really loud today, so that's it. (Tonight) I think the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch. "The way we start the game without any intensity, we were completely lost."

Amorim is the sixth permanent United manager since Ferguson retired.

Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho were among those to find the challenge of restoring the club as title contenders beyond them despite huge investment in players.

United defender Diogo Dalot said the team had lacked any fight.

"I think we gave the game to them, clearly, straight away, exactly what they wanted. Win duels, second balls, set-plays," Dalot told MUTV. "We fought back, but I think that was the minimum that we could show to the fans that travelled for ourselves, for the club, but clearly not good enough."

Amorim ‘needs time’

United have yet to win after three games so far this campaign, with Amorim repeatedly criticised for tactical inflexibility given he remains wedded to a 3-4-3 formation.

The Portuguese boss has overseen more defeats (19) than wins (17) in 10 months in charge at United.

But the former Sporting Lisbon coach received support from an unlikely source in victorious Grimsby manager David Artell.

"Ruben Amorim needs time," he said. "He is an excellent manager and you don't become Manchester United manager, having done what he has done in his career, if he is not good at his job. "He has shown he can do it. Just give him time and he will get it right. "He is a good guy, I can see he is a good guy and he will put that club back to the top table if he does get that time."

Amorim and United's next challenge is a Premier League home game against Burnley, who are coming off a 2-0 win over fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland, on Saturday.

"In this moment, we need to focus on the weekend and then we have time to think," said Amorim.

Another loss and Amorim may not be given the time to think.