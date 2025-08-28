Image Credit : Getty

It had been 11 years since United were last dumped out in the second round of this competition, crushed 4-0 by MK Dons under Louis van Gaal. Ruben Amorim’s side now have a scar just as deep.

Yes, he rotated. Yes, he gave minutes to academy products like Kobbie Mainoo and Tyler Fredricson. But this was still a team worth £400m, featuring Sesko, Mbeumo, Cunha and Maguire. Against a Grimsby side they had not faced in 77 years, United looked disorganised, vulnerable and, at times, lost.

The optimism of Amorim’s summer rebuild has crumbled quickly. Two Premier League games have yielded one point. And now, in August, the Carabao Cup—the kind of competition United should be expected to navigate blindfolded—is gone.