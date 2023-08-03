Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United star Marcus Rashford sets ambitious goal target ahead of upcoming season

    Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is determined to make the next season his most prolific yet, despite battling injuries in the past. With an impressive goal return in the previous year, Rashford aims to further improve under the guidance of Erik ten Hag.

    Man United star Marcus Rashford sets ambitious goal target ahead of upcoming season
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Marcus Rashford is determined to take his game to new heights in the next season under the guidance of Erik ten Hag. Despite battling injuries, Rashford had his most productive year, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions. His remarkable contributions accounted for almost 30% of Manchester United's league goals, showcasing his importance to the team.

    The English forward's outstanding performance has led to an ambitious target of 40 goals set by Ten Hag for the upcoming season, a significant increase from his previous goal target of 20. Rashford is confident that with improved fitness and the support of new additions to the team, he can achieve this extraordinary feat and continue to be a key player in United's attacking unit.

    Also Read: 5 goals, 3 games: Lionel Messi's brace fires Inter Miami to League Cup's round of 16 - WATCH

    Rashford describes how he would previously set a target of 20 goals ahead of a new season: 

    “a good benchmark for a winger.” The increased rate of return last year has led to a recalibration of expectation, however, with Ten Hag setting Rashford the target of 40 goals next season.

    “I’ve hit 30 – we have to try and push it now…I feel like I can go on and get 35 or 40”

    “Towards the end of the previous season, I was struggling with a few injuries, and I wasn’t quite at it – that’s when the goals started to dry up for a bit.”

    Rashford believes if he “can keep that side of it under taps” then Ten Hag’s lofty predictions may be more realistic than at first glance. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for Manchester United in the upcoming season.

    Also Read: WATCH: Arsenal beat Monaco on penalties to clinch Emirates Cup; Arteta, Nketiah delighted

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
