5 goals, 3 games: Lionel Messi's brace fires Inter Miami to League Cup's round of 16 - WATCH

In a thrilling soccer match, Inter Miami emerged victorious against Orlando City, thanks to an outstanding performance by Lionel Messi, who scored a remarkable brace.

Lionel Messi's brilliance shone once more as Inter Miami managed to secure a hard-fought victory against Orlando City, propelling them into the Leagues Cup round of 16. The match was not without its challenges, as a lengthy weather delay added to the tension on the water-logged pitch in the late Miami evening.

True to his form, Messi wasted no time in leaving his mark on the game. A perfectly executed pass from the talented Robert Taylor found its way to the Argentine maestro, who skillfully controlled the ball with his chest before unleashing a powerful shot into the roof of the net, giving Miami the much-needed lead.

As Tata Martino's men continued to press for a second goal, Orlando City responded with determination, and César Araújo managed to equalize just 10 minutes later. A potential upset at Messi's home ground seemed to be a possibility, but the hosts had other plans.

After the halftime break, Josef Martínez stepped up to the penalty spot and calmly converted, putting Miami back in the lead. The game remained tense, with both teams vying for control, but in the final 20 minutes, it was Messi who once again showcased his unmatched skills.

The Argentine magician completed his brace, stunning the opposition with his prowess and sealing Miami's victory, ensuring their passage to the round of 16 in the Leagues Cup. With Messi's extraordinary performances, Inter Miami can now look forward to the challenges that lie ahead in the tournament, and their fans can't wait to witness more magic on the pitch from their new talisman.