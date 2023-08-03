Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 goals, 3 games: Lionel Messi's brace fires Inter Miami to League Cup's round of 16 - WATCH

    In a thrilling soccer match, Inter Miami emerged victorious against Orlando City, thanks to an outstanding performance by Lionel Messi, who scored a remarkable brace. 

    Football 5 goals, 3 games: Lionel Messi's brace fires Inter Miami to League Cup's round of 16 - WATCH osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Lionel Messi's brilliance shone once more as Inter Miami managed to secure a hard-fought victory against Orlando City, propelling them into the Leagues Cup round of 16. The match was not without its challenges, as a lengthy weather delay added to the tension on the water-logged pitch in the late Miami evening.

    True to his form, Messi wasted no time in leaving his mark on the game. A perfectly executed pass from the talented Robert Taylor found its way to the Argentine maestro, who skillfully controlled the ball with his chest before unleashing a powerful shot into the roof of the net, giving Miami the much-needed lead.

    As Tata Martino's men continued to press for a second goal, Orlando City responded with determination, and César Araújo managed to equalize just 10 minutes later. A potential upset at Messi's home ground seemed to be a possibility, but the hosts had other plans.

    After the halftime break, Josef Martínez stepped up to the penalty spot and calmly converted, putting Miami back in the lead. The game remained tense, with both teams vying for control, but in the final 20 minutes, it was Messi who once again showcased his unmatched skills.

    The Argentine magician completed his brace, stunning the opposition with his prowess and sealing Miami's victory, ensuring their passage to the round of 16 in the Leagues Cup. With Messi's extraordinary performances, Inter Miami can now look forward to the challenges that lie ahead in the tournament, and their fans can't wait to witness more magic on the pitch from their new talisman.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return osf

    KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unlikely for Asia Cup 2023, eyes on ODI World Cup return

    football 'Marta ends here': Jamaica ruins Brazilian icon's fairytale ending; advances to last 16 in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 snt

    'Marta ends here': Jamaica ruins Brazilian icon's fairytale ending; advances to last 16 in Women's World Cup

    BCCI invites bids for media rights tender for bilateral series of India osf

    BCCI invites bids for media rights tender for bilateral series of India

    India vs West Indies 2023: Amid criticism, Ashwin defends decision to rest Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (WATCH) snt

    India vs West Indies 2023: Amid criticism, Ashwin defends decision to rest Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (WATCH)

    Football Fans thrilled as Punjab FC becomes the 12th club to join Indian Super League osf

    Fans thrilled as Punjab FC becomes the 12th club to join Indian Super League

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe

    Did BTS members groove to Tamannaah Bhatia's popular song 'Kaavaalaa'? Watch THIS RBA

    Did BTS members groove to Tamannaah Bhatia's popular song 'Kaavaalaa'? Watch THIS

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale top deals on iPhone 14 Samsung Galaxy S22+ more ahead of Independence Day 2023 gcw

    Flipkart sale: Check out top deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22+ & more ahead of Independence Day

    Explained Understanding India's proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill AJR

    Explained: Understanding India's proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

    7 ways to decorate your home with indoor plants gcw eai

    7 ways to decorate your home with indoor plants

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon