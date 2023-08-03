WATCH: Arsenal beat Monaco on penalties to clinch Emirates Cup; Arteta, Nketiah delighted

Arsenal secured a thrilling win over Monaco in the Emirates Cup final, prevailing 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 in regular time. The presence of former manager Arsène Wenger added to the excitement, as Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup, including the debutant Declan Rice, who impressed the home crowd.

Rice took up a pivotal role in the midfield, with Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira supporting him. The first half saw both teams evenly matched, maintaining possession, but struggling to find a breakthrough in the attacking third. It was Monaco who struck first, with Youssouf Fofana giving them the lead in the 31st minute. However, Eddie Nketiah leveled the score for Arsenal just before halftime.

The second half witnessed a flurry of changes, leading to a somewhat disjointed game. Arsenal had a golden opportunity to clinch victory late in the match when Jorginho's excellent pass found Leandro Trossard inside the box. Unfortunately, the Belgian striker failed to capitalize on the chance, shooting straight at the goalkeeper.

As the full-time whistle blew with the score still tied at 1-1, the match went to penalties. Gabriel's emphatic strike in the final spot-kick secured Arsenal's triumph and allowed them to lift the prestigious Emirates Cup trophy. The exhilarating encounter showcased the resilience and determination of both teams, leaving the fans thrilled with the captivating football on display.

