Man City's Haaland trolled after history-making Kane steals the show for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur gave themselves a massive boost in their pursuit of the top four on Sunday evening by holding on for a brave 1-0 victory against Manchester City at home in the Premier League. It was Harry Kane's night as the Englishman surpassed Jimmy Greaves to become the north London club's all-time greatest scorer with his 267th goal for the team.

Kane is now chasing down the Premier League's all-time leader, Alan Shearer, and the striker needs 61 more goals to eclipse the legendary player after becoming the third footballer to score 200 goals in the league.

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's men can't seem to make it work at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Blues used to enjoy playing at White Heart Lane, but things have changed since the North London club relocated to better lands.

City has now failed to score in five away games, losing each of them while giving up seven goals. The result also means Arsenal went unpunished after their defeat to Everton on Saturday, keeping the Cityzens five points behind the Gunners, having played a game more.

Following Tottenham's victory over Man City, fans took to Twitter to laud Kane's achievement, with some trolling Erling Haaland's poor show. "If City had Kane instead of Haaland, they'd be top of the league," noted one enthusiast, while another added, "Harry Kane is a better football player than Erling Haaland. He'll have more assists than Erling Haaland."

"Harry Kane would be a much better fit to this City side than Erling Haaland," reiterated another fan, while a fourth noted, "Kane and Haaland were on the same pitch today. The better striker decided the game."

