During Spain's World Cup 2026 victory parade, Ferran Torres sported a 'Make Spain Great Again' cap, a parody of Donald Trump's famous slogan. This occurred after Trump presented the trophy, and the gesture quickly went viral. Social media users were divided, debating whether Torres's cap was a playful dig at the US President or a form of tribute.

Spain’s Ferran Torres appeared to have taken a dig at US President Donald Trump by sporting a ‘Make Spain Great Again’ cap during the team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 victory parade in Madrid on Monday, July 20.

Spain’s World Cup-winning squad received a grand royal and governmental welcome in Madrid, following their thrilling 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the high-stakes title clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. La Roja ended their 16-year drought of World Cup glory, capturing their second-ever global title in dramatic fashion.

The streets of Madrid transformed into a sea of red and yellow as two million fans thronged the capital to welcome home their heroes, who brought home the coveted trophy back to their homeland for the first time since their historic triumph in South Africa back in 2010.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: US President Donald Trump TROLLED for Lingering During Spain's Trophy Lift

Torres Dig At Trump Goes Viral

As Spain celebrates the historic victory with fans during the bus parade, starting from Plaza de Espana and making its way through the iconic avenues of the capital before culminating in a massive celebration at Plaza de Cibeles, footage of Ferran Torres wearing the viral cap quickly took over social media.

Torres filmed the celebration through the streets of Madrid and sported the viral red cap that reads ‘Make Spain Great Cap’. The cap is very similar to that of the iconic red caps worn by Donald Trump and his supporters during the US presidential election campaign in 2020 and 2024, featuring bold white lettering, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’.

Ferran Torres’ red cap caught the attention of netizens on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where users quickly circulated clips and photos of the moment. It appeared to be an indirect dig at the US President, given that Trump had recently hosted the team and presented the trophy at MetLife Stadium just a day earlier.

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Donald Trump was at the centre of attention during Spain’s trophy-lifting celebration, as the US President refused to move away from the podium during the post-match ceremony, awkwardly lingering near the Spanish players as they prepared to lift the World Cup trophy.

His prominent presence on the stage quickly became a major talking point, with fans and commentators noting how he seemed to steal the spotlight before Torres delivered his own cheeky response on the streets of Madrid the following day.

Tribute or Troll? Social Media Splits Over Ferran’s Viral Cap

Ferran Torres’ viral cap during Spain’s open-bus victory parade in Madrid has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts splitting into sharply contrasting interpretations.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts mixed reactions, with some interpreting Ferran Torres' cap as a playful dig at Donald Trump, while others viewed it as a tribute or pro-Trump gesture. Several users joked about Torres bringing the ‘Trump card’ from the United States, and debated whether the slogan should have read ‘Make Espana Great Again.’

A few users claimed the cap reflected conservative support rather than mockery, while others argued people from both sides were simply projecting their own political narratives onto the moment.

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Meanwhile, Ferran Torres was the hero behind Spain’s historic triumph, having scored the dramatic 106th-minute winner against Argentina that secured La Roja's second-ever World Cup title and cemented his legacy in Spanish football history.

Also Read: Spain's WC 2026 win: Madrid erupts as Cucurella leads viral chant