US President Donald Trump attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where Spain defeated Argentina. He created an awkward moment by lingering on the podium during Spain's trophy celebration, despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino gesturing for him to leave, which led to widespread mockery on social media.

The United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump was in attendance for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

The high-stakes title clash saw Spain claim their second FIFA World Cup title, defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as La Roja's hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure Spain's long-awaited second World Cup crown and end a 16-year wait since their maiden triumph in South Africa in 2010.

However, Spain’s trophy celebration was apparently marred by an awkward podium incident involving U.S. President Donald Trump, who remained on stage as the players gathered for their historic victory lift.

Also Read: Argentina slammed as 'classless' after World Cup final loss to Spain

Trump’s Standoff: A Gate-Crashed Victory Lap

US President Donald Trump was invited to the final between Spain and Argentina as part of the official FIFA guest delegation, joining FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the VIP section to witness the conclusion of the prestigious football tournament, which was running across three host nations—the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Trump awarded the medals to the winners and runners-up before handing over the official World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri. However, what caught the attention of the spectators and the fans was the US President’s refusal to vacate the podium once the trophy was in the hands of the Spanish captain.

Despite the FIFA President Infantino gesturing to Trump to move, the 80-year-old remained on the pitch, creating a brief but uncomfortable bottleneck as the Spanish squad gathered to celebrate their historic win. The video of the same went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

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US President Donald Trump’s awkward standoff on the podium was similar to that of his appearance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final, where he also lingered on the stage during the winners’ ceremony, prompting confusion among the Chelsea players and leading to widespread social media commentary at the time.

Since both events, the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the 2025 Club World Cup Final, took place in the USA, Donald Trump was invited to participate in the ceremonial duties as a matter of protocol for the host nation's leader.

Social Media Trolls Donald Trump's Trophy Ceremony Moment

US President Donald Trump’s refusal to leave the podium after handing the FIFA World Cup trophy to Spain has triggered a wave of relentless mockery and criticism across social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts alike flooding the platform to lambast the display.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts mocked Trump for lingering on the podium during Spain's trophy celebrations, with many joking that he ‘wouldn't leave’ and was trying too hard to be part of the team's moment. Others described it as the ‘most embarrassing’ while calling him ‘the funniest US President ever’.

Some fans also accused Donald Trump of ‘photobombing’ Spain's celebrations, while others claimed he was making the moment about himself. Several users joked that the FIFA President Gianni Infantino was trying to usher him off the stage, describing it as one of the funniest moments in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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US President Donald Trump has reportedly been subjected to boos and jeers from sections of the 80,000-strong crowd at MetLife Stadium throughout the event. His presence at the sporting events has often been viewed as polarising, with supporters welcoming his attendance while critics accuse him of turning high-profile occasions into political spectacles.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Football Fever Hits US Offices, Companies Face Billions in Losses