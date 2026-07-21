The Baku Malayalee Association (BMA) successfully organised the inaugural BMA Champions League, an IPL-style cricket tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the Indian diaspora, promoting camaraderie, community spirit, and India-Azerbaijan ties.

The Baku Malayalee Association (BMA) successfully organised the inaugural edition of its cricket tournament, the BMA Champions League, in Baku, witnessing enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian diaspora in Azerbaijan.

Inspired by the world-famous Indian Premier League (IPL) format, the tournament brought together players, organisers and cricket enthusiasts for a celebration of sport, camaraderie and community spirit. Preparations for the tournament had been underway for more than a month.

As part of the unique IPL-style format, a player auction was organised in June, during which the four franchise teams competed to secure the best talent for their respective squads. The innovative format generated tremendous excitement and anticipation among participants well before the tournament commenced.

The tournament featured intense competition among the four teams, producing several closely contested and thrilling matches that kept spectators engaged throughout the event. Large numbers of supporters turned out to cheer for their respective teams, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere that reflected the growing popularity of cricket among the Indian community in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Commends Community Spirit

Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, attended the tournament as the Chief Guest. He presented trophies and awards to the winning team, runners-up and outstanding players in recognition of their excellent performances and sporting spirit.

In his remarks, Ambassador Abhay Kumar congratulated all the participating teams and players for their enthusiasm, dedication and exemplary sportsmanship. He observed that participation in sporting events is, in itself, a significant achievement irrespective of the final result, as sports promote discipline, teamwork and mutual respect. He commended the Baku Malayalee Association for successfully organising the tournament and ensuring wide participation from the Indian community.

The Ambassador also encouraged the organisers to work towards greater participation of Azerbaijani youth in future editions, noting that cricket has immense potential to strengthen friendship, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan.

India Clinic Lions Emerge as Champions

The India Clinic Lions emerged as champions of the inaugural BMA Champions League, while the Brooks Titans finished as runners-up after a highly competitive tournament.

Cricket's Growing Global Appeal

Although cricket has traditionally been concentrated in a limited number of countries, particularly in South Asia, the sport has witnessed remarkable global expansion in recent years. Increasing participation from countries across Europe, North America and Africa reflects cricket's growing international appeal. India has played an important role in promoting the game globally, including by providing hosting facilities and support to countries such as Afghanistan for their national cricket teams.

Cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, along with its presence in major multi-sport events such as the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, marks an important milestone in the sport's international development and is expected to further accelerate its global popularity. With its vibrant sporting culture and enthusiastic youth population, Azerbaijan possesses significant potential for the growth and development of cricket. Initiatives such as the BMA Champions League not only promote the sport within the country but also contribute to strengthening the enduring friendship between India and Azerbaijan through sports diplomacy and community engagement. (ANI)