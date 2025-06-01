Luis Enrique has a deep connection with FC Barcelona, having played for the club from 1996 to 2004 and then managing them from 2014 to 2017. Under his leadership, Barcelona won the treble in the 2014–15 season, including the Champions League.

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov added a fun moment to Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) big night after their massive 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final held at the Allianz Arena, Munich, on Sunday. Khabib, who was at the stadium to watch the final, joined PSG on the pitch after the win to celebrate with the team. While holding the Champions League trophy alongside PSG coach Luis Enrique, Khabib decided to pull his leg.

He teased Enrique, saying, “Come on, one… two… three… Hala Madrid,”—referring to Real Madrid’s famous chant. But Enrique, who has strong ties with Barcelona, just laughed and said, “No, hahaha.”

Luis Enrique has a deep connection with Real Madrid's arch rivals Barcelona, having played for the club from 1996 to 2004 and then managing them from 2014 to 2017. Under his leadership, Barcelona won the treble in the 2014–15 season, including the Champions League. In 2019, he stepped down from his role as Spain’s national team coach to be with his daughter Xana, who was battling bone cancer. Tragically, Xana passed away at just nine years old, and Enrique’s return to football and his continued success are seen as a testament to his resilience and character.

After the joke, Khabib sincerely congratulated the coach, saying, “Congratulations, great game,” while shaking his hand. Khabib wasn’t the only fighter in the spotlight—UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was also there, joining the celebrations and watching the historic win.