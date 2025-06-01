Macron to Mbappe: Quotes from players, key figures after PSG's UCL win

Paris Saint-Germain secured their first Champions League title with a resounding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan. From the French President to the players, reactions poured in.
"Historic".
-- Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo pays tribute after PSG win the Champions League for the first time.
"It's time to have a big party!"
-- PSG coach Luis Enrique anticipating a well-deserved late night celebration
"We have to say it clearly: PSG won deservedly today."
“It hurts a lot, it was a big opportunity to win a huge title. But I’m very proud of the team.”
-- Inter goalkeeper Sommer.
"A day of glory for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris is the capital of Europe tonight. This success marks a historic step for French football on the European stage…"
"The big day has arrived at last. Victory and in the style of an entire club. Congratulations @PSG"
-- Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, who was unable to end PSG's long search for UCL
"I don't have the words. Thanks to the Parc (PSG's home stadium), thanks Paris. A dream has become reality. It's just magnificent. It's crazy, I'm so happy."
-- Desire Doue.
"This means everything. It's my dream, it's our dream. It's incredible. The result is not by magic. I'm happy we did it like this, now going to celebrate."
- PSG midfielder Vitinha
