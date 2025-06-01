English

Macron to Mbappe: Quotes from players, key figures after PSG's UCL win

Paris Saint-Germain secured their first Champions League title with a resounding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan. From the French President to the players, reactions poured in.

Anne Hidalgo

"Historic".

-- Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo pays tribute after PSG win the Champions League for the first time.

Luis Enrique

"It's time to have a big party!"

-- PSG coach Luis Enrique anticipating a well-deserved late night celebration

Yann Sommer

"We have to say it clearly: PSG won deservedly today."

“It hurts a lot, it was a big opportunity to win a huge title. But I’m very proud of the team.”

-- Inter goalkeeper Sommer.

Emmanuel Macron

"A day of glory for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris is the capital of Europe tonight. This success marks a historic step for French football on the European stage…"

Kylian Mbappe

"The big day has arrived at last. Victory and in the style of an entire club. Congratulations @PSG"

-- Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, who was unable to end PSG's long search for UCL

Desire Doue

"I don't have the words. Thanks to the Parc (PSG's home stadium), thanks Paris. A dream has become reality. It's just magnificent. It's crazy, I'm so happy."

-- Desire Doue.

Vitinha

"This means everything. It's my dream, it's our dream. It's incredible. The result is not by magic. I'm happy we did it like this, now going to celebrate."

- PSG midfielder Vitinha

