    Lionel Messi set for reunion with Tata Martino at Inter Miami; Argentine to be MLS side's coach

    Tata Martino, the former manager of Barcelona is on the brink of a reunion with Lionel Messi, as he emerges as the prime candidate to become the next head coach of Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    It appears that Tata Martino, the former manager of Barcelona and the Argentina national team, is on the verge of reuniting with Lionel Messi as the next head coach of Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

    Martino and Messi previously worked together during their time at Barcelona and with the Argentine national team. The potential reunion between the two is generating excitement as Martino's appointment is expected to be announced soon. This development comes after Phil Neville's departure as Inter Miami's coach earlier this month due to the team's lackluster performance.

    Sergio Busquets, Messi's former teammate at Barcelona, has also joined Inter Miami. The team plans to debut Messi in a match against Cruz Azul on July 21, with hopes of introducing him and Busquets to home fans on July 16.

    Furthermore, Inter Miami is reportedly expressing interest in pursuing Jordi Alba, a seasoned left-back who has been an integral part of Barcelona. Currently positioned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with only 15 points from 18 games, the team is hoping that the potential arrival of Martino and reunion with Messi will bring about a positive transformation in their performance.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
