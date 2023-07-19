Lionel Messi embarks on MLS Journey, David Beckham anticipates an adaptation period

As Lionel Messi begins his Major League Soccer (MLS) journey with Inter Miami, co-owner David Beckham sheds light on the Argentine's need for adaptation. Reflecting on his own experience with the LA Galaxy, Beckham shares how expectations didn't always align with immediate success.

David Beckham is confident that Lionel Messi will ultimately thrive in Major League Soccer (MLS), though he acknowledges that the Argentine superstar might not make an immediate impact, contrary to some high expectations. As a co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham, renowned for his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid, observed Messi's first training session with the team on Tuesday, following the player's signing of a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, a former Barcelona teammate of Messi's, also joined the training at the club's facility after signing on Saturday. The session was conducted by Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, the former coach of Barcelona and Argentina. Beckham emphasised that the level of play in MLS is different from the European game, and Messi will need some time to adapt to the new environment.

"Leo's still going to need, no matter how good he is, no matter what his stature is, he and Sergio are going to need time to adapt no matter," said the Englishman.

"They might surprise us, we might start winning every single game, but we have to be patient," he said.

At Friday's Leagues Cup game against Mexican team Cruz Azul, Miami's fans might need to demonstrate some patience, as Beckham hints that Lionel Messi may not be an automatic starter.

"Leo will play some part of the game but that will be down to the coach (and) it'll be down to Leo to decide if he's ready because we know that he's been away for a few weeks with his family but he looks sharp, he looks great but he's going to need time to adapt as well," said Beckham.

When Beckham joined the Galaxy in 2007, he was undoubtedly the most prominent figure to make the move to MLS, which consisted of just 13 clubs at that time, compared to the current 29. Additionally, the level of play in the league was considerably lower back then.

However, Beckham pointed out that one aspect remained unchanged: the high expectations placed on his team, LA Galaxy, upon his arrival. Many believed that with him on the squad, they would effortlessly dominate every match, winning by lopsided scores like 7-0 or 8-0, leaving no chance for other teams to succeed.

"Those first two years for me, it was a challenge, getting used to everything, bringing the club and the league to be a little bit more professional, but things changed very quickly," he said.

"I started enjoying the soccer a lot more, not just because we were winning (but) because I could see the change that was being made the academy stuff coming into each of the clubs... we're now at a stage where things are definitely different to how they were in 2007," he said.