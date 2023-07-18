Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona eyeing free transfer for Harry Kane in 2024

    Despite financial constraints, Barcelona has been active in the summer transfer window, bringing in notable signings. However, their challenge lies in offloading unwanted players. To plan ahead, Barcelona has expressed interest in signing Harry Kane, one of the Premier League's top strikers, on a free transfer in 2024.

    Barcelona's summer transfer window has been fairly successful so far, despite the financial limitations they face. They have made notable signings like Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez, and secured the services of Vitor Roque. There are even indications that Oriol Romeu may return to Camp Nou soon. However, the club has struggled to offload unwanted players, which could affect their activity for the remainder of the transfer window.

    To overcome these challenges, Barcelona is already planning ahead. A recent report from The Athletic suggests that they are among the clubs interested in signing Harry Kane on a free transfer in 2024. Kane, widely regarded as one of the best Premier League strikers of the 21st century, has been heavily linked with a departure from Tottenham this summer, as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

    Although Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have shown interest in Kane, both clubs have been discouraged by Tottenham's high demands. While Bayern Munich still holds hopes of signing the Englishman this summer, there is a possibility that Kane might fulfill his contract at Spurs and leave for free in 2024. In that case, he would have the freedom to choose his next destination, and Barcelona has emerged as a potential suitor keen on acquiring the services of the England captain on a free transfer.

    However, the challenge lies in how Barcelona intends to integrate Kane into the team alongside Robert Lewandowski and Vitor Roque, who are set to join the club next year. The specifics of their plan remain uncertain at this early stage. It wouldn't be surprising, though, to witness Kane seeking a fresh adventure elsewhere this summer, as he seeks new challenges in his career.

