Bayern Munich showcased their footballing prowess in an unforgettable pre-season friendly as they steamrolled Rottach-Egern with an astonishing 27-0 victory.

Bayern Munich showcased their dominant form in their latest pre-season friendly, demolishing German minnows Rottach-Egern with a stunning 27-goal victory. The Bundesliga champions wasted no time in asserting their authority, as Jamal Musiala kick-started the goal-fest with an early hat-trick, finding the net in the 3rd, 13th, 36th, 42nd, and 44th minutes.

Serge Gnabry quickly followed suit, doubling the lead with two rapid-fire goals in the 4th and 12th minutes. The floodgates were wide open, and FC Hollywood continued to showcase their attacking prowess throughout the match. Contributions from Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Leroy Sané, Matthys Tel, and new recruit Konrad Laimer further increased Bayern's lead.

The second half saw no respite for Rottach-Egern, as Thomas Tuchel's side kept the pressure on relentlessly. Marcel Sabitzer proved to be a nightmare for the opposition's defense, netting an impressive five goals. Raphaël Guerreiro, Ryan Gravenberch, Kingsley Coman, and Sadio Mané also added their names to the scoresheet, leaving no doubt about Bayern's dominant performance.

Despite the overwhelming victory, Bayern did encounter a setback when forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had to be substituted due to a knee problem following a penalty-area collision early in the second half. Nevertheless, the team's commanding display highlighted their formidable form ahead of the upcoming season.

This result mirrored Bayern's past meetings with Rottach-Egern, where they secured equally comprehensive victories of 20-2 in 2018 and an astounding 23-0 the following year. These high-scoring triumphs demonstrate Bayern Munich's unwavering strength and determination as they prepare to defend their Bundesliga title.

Scorers: Musiala 3′, 13′, 36′, 42′, 44′, Gnabry 4′, 12′, 43′, Davies 8′, Laimer 20′, Tel 22′, 25′, 28′, 34′, 41′, Mazraoui 27′, Upamecano 30′, Sané 35′, Sabitzer 49′, 64′, 66′, 70′, 72′, Guerreiro 74′, Gravenberch 85′, Coman 86′, Mané 89′