Lionel Messi magic in Rosario! Argentine savours hat-trick against Newell's Old Boys on 36th birthday - WATCH

Legendary forward Lionel Messi, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, scored a spectacular hat-trick for Argentina against Newell's Old Boys in his hometown of Rosario.

Rodriguez is hanging up his boots and several legendary players made an appearance in the match at the Marcelo Bielsa. Martin Demichelis and Angel Di Maria made appearances, but Messi owned the night. The icon performed for the 42,000 spectators on his 36th birthday.

WATCH: Messi's hat-trick for Argentina vs Newell's Old Boys

Before completing his first half hat-trick, Messi was serenaded with a "Happy Birthday" greeting, and what a hat-trick it was. After only four minutes, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the first goal with a flawless free kick from 20 yards, curling the ball into the top corner.

His second goal was again a classic Messi strike. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star was let through on goal, and he produced an amazing chip over the goalie that we have seen countless times over the years.

The greatest of the bunch may have been Messi's hat-trick goal. He retained the ball in the air while controlling it on his chest inside the penalty area before volleying it past the goalkeeper.

What did Messi say after scoring hat-trick against Newell's Old Boys?

"It had been a long time since I had spent a birthday in Rosario, with my family and my friends," Messi was quoted as saying by ESPN Argentina.

Messi also spoke about how special it was to win the World Cup with Argentina last December. "As I said at the time: it was our turn to be world champions, but behind us were millions of impressive players who did many great things with the National Team, beyond the fact that they did not raise a cup."

Will Messi retire from football soon?

Messi also put a horrible thought into everyone's heads - the prospect of him retiring. "Although what we did is something special (winning the World Cup) and unique, the dream of every footballer... you're thinking about what's to come, more than what you did," he said.

"When it's my turn to leave football, I'm going to remember and enjoy everything I've achieved much more," the Argentine added.

Messi will officially join Inter Miami on July 1 and then is likely to make his debut on July 21.

