    Watch: Lionel Messi scores fastest goal of his career as Argentina defeats Australia in friendly match

    Lionel Messi sets a personal record by scoring the fastest goal of his career as Argentina triumphs over Australia in a friendly match.

    football Watch: Lionel Messi scores fastest goal of his career as Argentina defeats Australia in a friendly match osf
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 7:24 PM IST

    In their first encounter since the World Cup, Argentina and Australia clashed in a friendly match in Beijing on Thursday. Right at the start, Lionel Messi wasted no time and swiftly found the back of the net with a magnificent curling shot from beyond the penalty area, just 80 seconds into the game.

    Argentina are undertaking a post-season tour of Asia and played with a strong team to face the side they knocked out in the last-16 of the World Cup, which they went on to win in Qatar.

    Lionel Messi's previous best was just over two minutes, scoring to put FC Barcelona 1-0 ahead against Chelsea.

    With his goal against Australia on Thursday at Beijing's Workers' Stadium, Messi can now check that off his accomplishments.

    At 35 years old, Messi has impressively scored a remarkable 103 goals in 175 appearances for the Argentine national team, and his recent strike stands as the fastest goal of his career.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
