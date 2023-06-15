Watch: Lionel Messi scores fastest goal of his career as Argentina defeats Australia in friendly match

Lionel Messi sets a personal record by scoring the fastest goal of his career as Argentina triumphs over Australia in a friendly match.

In their first encounter since the World Cup, Argentina and Australia clashed in a friendly match in Beijing on Thursday. Right at the start, Lionel Messi wasted no time and swiftly found the back of the net with a magnificent curling shot from beyond the penalty area, just 80 seconds into the game.

Argentina are undertaking a post-season tour of Asia and played with a strong team to face the side they knocked out in the last-16 of the World Cup, which they went on to win in Qatar.

Lionel Messi's previous best was just over two minutes, scoring to put FC Barcelona 1-0 ahead against Chelsea.

With his goal against Australia on Thursday at Beijing's Workers' Stadium, Messi can now check that off his accomplishments.

At 35 years old, Messi has impressively scored a remarkable 103 goals in 175 appearances for the Argentine national team, and his recent strike stands as the fastest goal of his career.

Also read: 'It was an honour': Jude Bellingham thanks Borussia Dortmund fans after Real Madrid move