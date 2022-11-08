'Give Puskas award to Samuel Soares': Fans demand after Benfica B goalkeeper scores crazy goal from his box

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SL Benfica B's goalkeeper Samuel Soares scored an outrageous goal from outside his box during Monday's 2-1 win against Trofense in Liga Portugal 2, sending football fans into a tizzy.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    SL Benfica B goalkeeper Samuel Soares has hit the headlines after scoring a once-in-a-lifetime outrageous goal from outside his box during Monday's 2-1 win against Trofense in the Liga Portugal 2.

    In LigaPro, the second tier of Portuguese football, the goalkeeper found his team down 1-0 to Trofense. However, he had a brilliant moment in the 65th minute when he controlled the ball well outside his area and punted it forward to gain control of the situation.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Alves becomes oldest Brazilian WC star, players react to selections

    Soares' strike implied he was aiming for a goal as his effort sailed over Trofense's goalkeeper, struck the underside of the crossbar and went in with the speed of a ballistic missile.

    As shock spread throughout the stadium and the SL Benfica B goalkeeper celebrated by storming toward the centre circle, waving to his teammates, and then sprinting back to his box.

    Explaining his thunderbolt during Monday's clash, Soares said, "I saw that their goalkeeper was one step ahead and, having the wind in favour, I decided to take a risk. It went well. It is something that will remain etched in the memory of many."

    Also read: UCL 2022-23: Liverpool drawn against Real Madrid for pre-quarters, PSG takes on Bayern Munich

    Football enthusiasts on social media were stunned by Soares' effort and lauded the outrageous striker by the SL Benfica B goalkeeper, with some even demanding that the Puskas award be handed over to the Portuguese goalkeeper.

    One Twitter user said, "Puskas award worthy," while another stated, "Lord have mercy, he launched that."

    A third fan pointed out, "Wow he literally was trying to score and did. Amazing power and accuracy."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
