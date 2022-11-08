'Give Puskas award to Samuel Soares': Fans demand after Benfica B goalkeeper scores crazy goal from his box

SL Benfica B's goalkeeper Samuel Soares scored an outrageous goal from outside his box during Monday's 2-1 win against Trofense in Liga Portugal 2, sending football fans into a tizzy.

In LigaPro, the second tier of Portuguese football, the goalkeeper found his team down 1-0 to Trofense. However, he had a brilliant moment in the 65th minute when he controlled the ball well outside his area and punted it forward to gain control of the situation.

Soares' strike implied he was aiming for a goal as his effort sailed over Trofense's goalkeeper, struck the underside of the crossbar and went in with the speed of a ballistic missile.

As shock spread throughout the stadium and the SL Benfica B goalkeeper celebrated by storming toward the centre circle, waving to his teammates, and then sprinting back to his box.

Explaining his thunderbolt during Monday's clash, Soares said, "I saw that their goalkeeper was one step ahead and, having the wind in favour, I decided to take a risk. It went well. It is something that will remain etched in the memory of many."

Football enthusiasts on social media were stunned by Soares' effort and lauded the outrageous striker by the SL Benfica B goalkeeper, with some even demanding that the Puskas award be handed over to the Portuguese goalkeeper.

One Twitter user said, "Puskas award worthy," while another stated, "Lord have mercy, he launched that."

A third fan pointed out, "Wow he literally was trying to score and did. Amazing power and accuracy."

