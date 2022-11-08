Qatar World Cup 2022: Alves becomes oldest Brazilian WC star, players react to selections

Brazil has announced Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. While Dani Alves has become the oldest Brazilian to make the cut, Roberto Firmino has missed out, with Gabriel Martinelli making his way in.

The squad for former five-time world champion Brazil for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar this month. Veteran defender Dani Alves has made it to the side and has become the oldest Brazilian to make it to the WC squad. While striker Gabriel Martinelli has also earned his call for the global event, fellow striker Roberto Firmino has missed out, much to the dismay of the fans. In the meantime, Brazil head coach Tite reacted to the squad, especially against the critics of Alves. Also, other Brazilians, including Antony, Martinelli and others, have sent out their response on making it to the WC side.

Tite: "I didn't come here to please people on Twitter, which I need to find out what percentage of the Brazilian people represent. I respect differing opinions, and I'm not here to convince everyone. I want to give information so that people democratically form their own opinion. Now, everyone has their opinion, and everyone has my respect."

Ederson: "Emotion, happiness and gratitude. Thank God for this opportunity to represent my country 💚💛Qatar 2022 🇧🇷👍🏻".

Weverton: "The thrill of representing Brazil in the FIFA️ World Cup! 💚 Soon, you'll check out all the details of the convocation of our Wall!"

Alex Sandro: "Thank you, God, for another wonderful opportunity!!! I thank all of you who have always been with me on this journey. 🇧🇷💚💛💙"

Alex Telles: "Yup... I never imagined that day would come and not know what to write. The only thing I feel and can say is who has a DREAM. NEVER let anyone tell you that you can't. Go after what you want most in life. YOU GOT THIS. LET'S GO, BRAZIL 🇧🇷 #qatar2022 . ."

Bremer: "Pleased with the call up to defend my country in the Qatar World Cup def🇦 🇧🇷. . New Year's Eve at @cbf_futebol".

Alves: "Focus on the mission, mermooooo!!!!

Danilo: "With great pride, from Bicas to the world, now to Qatar! 🇧🇷💪🏾"

Eder Militao: "Dream come true ! 👊🏾💥 🙏🏾 Towards the hexa! 🇧🇷"

Marquinhos: "The time has come. Qatar left 🇧🇷🙏🏼".

Bruno Guimaraes: "Childhood dream come true!! To God be the Glory!!!! World Cup Mission 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷".

Everton Ribeiro: "'PUT YOUR JOY IN THE LORD, AND HE WILL GIVE YOU WHAT YOUR HEART ASKS' (Psalm 36.1) 💚 💛".

Fabinho: "A childhood dream come true. Only God knows when we fought to be here. Let's fight even harder for another dream now. Come on, Brazil! 🇧🇷🙏🏾💪🏾"

Fred: "Thank you, G O D ! Unique moment in my life. Thank you all who have always stood by me. Let's find the Hexa! 🇧🇷✨"

Lucas Paqueta: "GOD HAS PREPARED EVERYTHING! Glory to Jesus for allowing me to live this UNIQUE dream... thank you to all who have or are a part of it! #rumoaohexa 🙏🏽🇧🇷❤️"

Antony: "For you! Thank you, God! Thank you, everyone… friends, family, mum, dad, and brothers! Love you! Too much emotion."

Gabriel Jesus: "Inexplicable... 🇧🇷💭 tg1e tg2e tg3e".

Gabriel Martinelli: "Never give up on your dreams. A proud moment for my family and me as I get the chance to represent my country in a World Cup. Qatar 2022!! 💛"

Neymar: "Unexplainable Feeling ! Called into HEXA mission time... 💙💚💛🇧🇷"

Pedro Guilherme: "GOD OF MIRACLE! Thank you Jesus! 🇧🇷"

Raphinha: "Well, we're here to thank you for once again being able to represent my country, this time my first World Cup. I have no words to describe what I'm feeling right now. Not much to say. We are there, and we have something to bring to our nation. Be with us, Brazilian fans, that together we are stronger and together, we will put another star on our shirt. May the will of God be done."

Rodrygo: "It has arrived... 💫 GOD is soo good to me. TO THE HEXA 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷..."

Vinicius Junior: "Dreaming... 💭🏆🌟"