Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has clarified that no player, including star footballer Neymar, is guaranteed a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. He stressed that only players who are at 100% fitness will be selected for the tournament.

Ancelotti on World Cup Squad Selection

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has cleared the air about whether their star footballer Neymar will be in the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazilian star Neymar, 33, has battled with injuries since returning to Santos. But a recent hat-trick against Juventude reignited talk that the 33-year-old could feature at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer. Brazil coach Ancelotti warned Neymar and Vinicius Junior that they need to be at 100% to make the World Cup squad. "There are many players who are very good, I need to choose players that are 100%. It's not just Neymar, it could be [Real Madrid forward] Vinicius. If Vinicius is at 90%, I'll call up another player who is at 100%, because it's a team that has a very high level of competence, especially up front. Up front, we have really many good players." Ancelotti said as quoted by Goal.com.

When asked about Neymar's chances of playing the upcoming FIFA World Cup for Brazil, Ancelotti said that he doesn't owe anyone a place in Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup. "If we talk about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which can be with Neymar or without Neymar, with other players or without other players. The definitive list we will make after the FIFA date in March. I understand very well that they are very interested in Neymar, I want to clarify that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, I will choose the team that will go to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be, if he is well, better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup and period. I don't owe anyone a debt," Ancelotti told reporters as quoted by Goal.com.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage was finally mapped out after a glittering Final Draw ceremony in Washington, DC's John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday. Mexico will take on South Africa in Group A in the opening game of the tournament at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.

The USA, Mexico and Canada will co-host the tournament. Among some other exciting clashes are: Brazil vs Morocco, Netherlands vs Japan, France vs Senegal, while debutants Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan also have exciting clashes against Spain, Germany, defending champions Argentina and Portugal to look out for, as per FIFA's official website.