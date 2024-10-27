LaLiga 2024-25: Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico clash, end Los Blancos' 42-game unbeaten run

Real Madrid's impressive 42-game unbeaten run in LaLiga came to a crashing halt on Saturday as Barcelona dominated El Clasico, securing a resounding 4-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's impressive 42-game unbeaten run in LaLiga came to a crashing halt on Saturday as Barcelona dominated El Clasico, securing a resounding 4-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. In a highly anticipated showdown between Spain's two most successful clubs, Real Madrid struggled on their home turf, while Barcelona executed a flawless game plan under head coach Hansi Flick.

Despite a few early opportunities to take the lead, Real Madrid were repeatedly caught offside, with seven calls against them in the first half alone—six involving Kylian Mbappe. The French forward, eager to score in his debut Clasico, found himself consistently thwarted by Barcelona’s high defensive line. Without the injured Rodrygo, the Los Blancos' offensive efforts fell to Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, but both players failed to live up to expectations.

Barcelona, patient and composed, waited for the perfect moment to strike and seized control in a one-sided second half. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring after breaking through Real Madrid's defensive line and calmly slotting the ball past Andryi Lunin. Moments later, he doubled his tally, beating Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger in the air to head in his second goal of the night. The Polish striker now boasts 13 goals in just 11 LaLiga games this season.

Real Madrid, unable to recover, appeared lost for the final 30 minutes and were punished further. Lamine Yamal made history as the youngest Clasico goal scorer, firing in Barcelona’s third at the near post. Raphinha capped off the Blaugrana rout with a brilliant chip over Lunin, a moment made even more memorable when Real defender Lucas Vazquez crashed into the netting in a desperate attempt to prevent the goal.

The emphatic victory propels Barcelona six points clear of Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings, with Flick’s side firmly in control as they eye the title.

