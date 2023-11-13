Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LaLiga 2023-24 update: Lewandowski ends goal drought, Atletico's victory and Sevilla derby ends in draw

    Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski breaks his goal drought with a crucial brace, securing a 2-1 victory over Alaves in La Liga. Atletico Madrid rallies to beat Villarreal 3-1, with Antoine Griezmann netting his 300th career goal. The Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis ends in a 1-1 draw, as Ivan Rakitic's brilliant strike salvages a point for Sevilla.

    Robert Lewandowski's Brace secures 2-1 win against Alaves, ending goal drought.

    Barcelona's struggles continued as Alaves took an early lead in the La Liga match, with Samu Omorodion scoring within 18 seconds. Despite Xavi's acknowledgment of the team's nervousness due to media criticism, Robert Lewandowski's second-half double rescued Barcelona, securing a 2-1 victory. The win keeps Barcelona in contention, closely following league leaders Girona. Lewandowski's impressive header and penalty brought relief after his recent goalless streak.

    Atletico Madrid overcomes Villarreal 3-1; Griezmann nets 300th Goal

    Atletico Madrid, guided by coach Diego Simeone's recent contract extension, rallied from behind to beat Villarreal 3-1. Gerard Moreno gave Villarreal an early lead, but Axel Witsel and Antoine Griezmann's contributions secured Atletico's victory. Griezmann marked his 300th career goal, emphasizing his importance to Atletico's present and future. Samuel Lino's late goal sealed the win, condemning managerless Villarreal to further struggles.

    Seville Derby ends in 1-1 draw as Rakitic saves Sevilla

    The Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ayoze Perez giving Betis the lead. Diego Alonso's Betis, facing a winless streak since September, looked poised for victory. However, Ivan Rakitic's brilliant strike from outside the area salvaged a point for Sevilla, ensuring a mid-table standing for both teams.

