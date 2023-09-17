Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FC 24: EA Sports unveils the Top 25 England player ratings

    As FC 24 approaches its release, EA Sports has lifted the curtain on England's top player ratings, generating a whirlwind of anticipation among gamers. 

    FC 24: EA Sports unveils the Top 25 England player ratings
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    As FC 24 approaches, EA Sports has revealed the complete list of player ratings in anticipation of the video game's release across all platforms. Despite a new name following the publisher's separation from FIFA last year, the gaming experience promises to deliver the same mix of love and frustration that gamers have come to expect.

    Player ratings always spark discussions and debates, and this year will be no exception, especially when it comes to England's top football talents. There's little surprise about who leads the list, with Jude Bellingham predictably earning a high ranking. However, a few surprises emerge, such as Chris Smalling sharing the second-highest rating among English defenders.

    If Gareth Southgate were to base his lineup on the FC 24 player ratings, it might offer a different perspective and potentially garner more support from Three Lions fans."

    EA Sports FC 24: The 25 best England player ratings

    Harry Kane – 89
    Jude Bellingham – 86
    Bukayo Saka – 86
    Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86
    Phil Foden – 85
    Jack Grealish – 85
    Marcus Rashford – 85
    Declan Rice – 85
    John Stones – 85
    Kieran Trippier – 85
    Reece James – 84
    Nick Pope – 84
    James Maddison – 84
    Aaron Ramsdale – 84
    Chris Smalling – 84
    Fikayo Tomori – 84
    Kyle Walker – 84
    Luke Shaw – 83
    Raheem Sterling – 83
    Jordan Pickford – 82
    Jadon Sancho – 82
    Callum Wilson – 82
    Ben Chilwell – 81
    Lewis Dunk – 81
    Mason Mount – 81

    What is the EA Sports FC 24 release date?

    The game releases on September 29, 2023. Gamers can get early access on September 22 by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition.

    Sep 17, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
