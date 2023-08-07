Kylian Mbappe ruled out of PSG's Ligue 1 opener amid contract dispute

The uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future continues to cast a shadow over PSG's preparations for the Ligue 1 season opener. As the contract saga between the French forward and the club remains unresolved, Mbappe is set to miss the opening fixture and is even expected to be sidelined for the subsequent match.

Kylian Mbappe's absence from PSG's Ligue 1 opener is set to continue as the contract dispute between the player and the club remains unresolved. Despite the senior squad returning from their pre-season tour of Asia, Mbappe will continue to train with transfer-listed players, according to RMC Sport.

As reported by L’Équipe, the ongoing stand-off over Mbappe's contract, which expires at the end of the season, is likely to keep him out of the squad for the upcoming Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient. Furthermore, the French forward is also expected to miss the trip to Toulouse the following week.

PSG is standing firm, planning their lineup around players fully committed to the club. Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi asserts that Mbappe had previously promised not to leave the club on a free transfer, a claim contested by the 24-year-old. Several proposals for contract renewal, including one with a guaranteed transfer for next summer, have been turned down by the France captain.

Real Madrid is seemingly willing to wait until next year to secure Mbappe on a free transfer, but there is also anticipation of a low offer from the La Liga side in the closing days of the summer transfer window. However, the Spanish club will only make an official offer when Mbappe publicly expresses his desire to leave PSG, something he has not done yet. For now, the situation remains at a standstill, leaving uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future with the Parisian club.

