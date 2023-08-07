Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe ruled out of PSG's Ligue 1 opener amid contract dispute

    The uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future continues to cast a shadow over PSG's preparations for the Ligue 1 season opener. As the contract saga between the French forward and the club remains unresolved, Mbappe is set to miss the opening fixture and is even expected to be sidelined for the subsequent match.

    Football Kylian Mbappe ruled out of PSG's Ligue 1 opener amid contract dispute osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe's absence from PSG's Ligue 1 opener is set to continue as the contract dispute between the player and the club remains unresolved. Despite the senior squad returning from their pre-season tour of Asia, Mbappe will continue to train with transfer-listed players, according to RMC Sport.

    As reported by L’Équipe, the ongoing stand-off over Mbappe's contract, which expires at the end of the season, is likely to keep him out of the squad for the upcoming Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient. Furthermore, the French forward is also expected to miss the trip to Toulouse the following week.

    Also Read: WATCH: Arteta 'relieved' after Arsenal beats Man City on penalties to clinch Community Shield title

    PSG is standing firm, planning their lineup around players fully committed to the club. Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi asserts that Mbappe had previously promised not to leave the club on a free transfer, a claim contested by the 24-year-old. Several proposals for contract renewal, including one with a guaranteed transfer for next summer, have been turned down by the France captain.

    Real Madrid is seemingly willing to wait until next year to secure Mbappe on a free transfer, but there is also anticipation of a low offer from the La Liga side in the closing days of the summer transfer window. However, the Spanish club will only make an official offer when Mbappe publicly expresses his desire to leave PSG, something he has not done yet. For now, the situation remains at a standstill, leaving uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future with the Parisian club.

    Also Read: WATCH: Lionel Messi's goalazo fires Inter Miami into Leagues Cup 2023 quarterfinals

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football WATCH: Lionel Messi's goalazo fires Inter Miami into Leagues Cup 2023 quarterfinals osf

    WATCH: Lionel Messi's goalazo fires Inter Miami into Leagues Cup 2023 quarterfinals

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Hardik Pandya expresses displeasure over India's batting performance in 2nd T20I osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Hardik Pandya expresses displeasure over India's batting performance in 2nd T20I

    Football WATCH: Arteta 'relieved' after Arsenal beats Man City on penalties to clinch Community Shield title osf

    WATCH: Arteta 'relieved' after Arsenal beats Man City on penalties to clinch Community Shield title

    Cricket Ind vs WI 2023: West Indies emerge victorious in an exhilarating 2nd T20I battle osf

    Ind vs WI 2023: West Indies emerge victorious in an exhilarating 2nd T20I battle

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan says its team will travel to India for mega ICC event

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan says its team will travel to India for mega ICC event

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2023 Dos and donts of hoisting the national flag gcw

    Independence Day 2023: Dos and Don’ts of hoisting the National Flag

    Russia Luna-25 launch: Far east village to be evacuated for 1st lunar lander mission in over 40 years snt

    Russia's Luna-25 launch: Far east village to be evacuated for 1st lunar lander mission in over 40 years

    Gandhi to Lagaan: 5 patriotic films to watch on Independence Day ATG

    Gandhi to Lagaan: 5 patriotic films to watch on Independence Day

    8 tips for healthy, shiny hair growth RBA EAI

    8 tips for healthy, shiny hair growth

    Tamannaah Bhatias noble gesture towards fan garners respect on internet ADC

    Tamannaah Bhatia's noble gesture towards fan garners respect on internet

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon