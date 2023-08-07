WATCH: Arteta 'relieved' after Arsenal beats Man City on penalties to clinch Community Shield title

In an exhilarating showdown at Wembley, Arsenal emerged victorious in the Community Shield after defeating Manchester City in a gripping penalty shootout to kick off the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal emerged victorious in the Community Shield at Wembley after defeating Manchester City 4-1 in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw in regular time during the opening game of the 2023/24 season. During the match, Cole Palmer scored an impressive curler to give Manchester City the lead, but Arsenal's Leandro Trossard came to the rescue with a dramatic equalizer in the 101st minute, forcing the game into a shootout. The game marked the start of the English season and generated excitement as it showcased the new signings of both teams. Arsenal's Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber all started the match, while Mateo Kovačić featured in City's lineup.

Kai Havertz was a significant presence in the first half, missing two golden opportunities to score for Arsenal. Stefan Ortega, City's goalkeeper, made extraordinary reaction saves to deny Havertz's close-range efforts. City struggled to create chances in the first half, with Rodri's long-range attempt being their only notable effort on goal.

The second half saw City's John Stones denied by Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale from a corner, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka failing to connect with a promising cross. With both teams finding it challenging to break the deadlock, the match required a moment of brilliance to see a goal.

That moment arrived when City substitute Cole Palmer seized an opportunity outside the box, driving into the area and curling an audacious left-footed shot into the top corner, leaving Ramsdale with no chance.

The match witnessed 13 minutes of added time at the end of the second half due to new 'time-keeping' rules implemented by referees for the upcoming season, as well as a collision between Kyle Walker and Thomas Partey. Thankfully, both players recovered, and Arsenal utilised the extended time to find an equaliser, courtesy of substitute Leandro Trossard's left-footed attempt that deflected off a City player and found the back of the net.

The game eventually went to penalties, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the crossbar for City, and Ramsdale saving Rodri's penalty. Fabio Vieira capitalised on the opportunity, scoring the winning penalty for Arsenal.

As the Community Shield concluded, Manchester City prepared to kick off their Premier League campaign against Burnley, managed by Vincent Kompany, while Arsenal was set to face Nottingham Forest the following day.

