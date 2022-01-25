Juventus agree 75 mn euros Dusan Vlahovic transfer as Fiorentina star slips through Arsenal's fingers: Report

Italian giants Juventus have reportedly agreed to a 75 million euros deal with highly-rated Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. According to reports, Juventus have submitted an official bid for the highly-rated Serbian forward, and Fiorentina is prepared to accept the deal. A verbal agreement between the two clubs is reportedly in place, and Juventus are now working on personal terms with Vlahovic.

This news hands Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta a significant blow in his Dusan Vlahovic pursuit to fill Gabonese international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's boots. However, Arsenal's hunt for a top-striker continues with reports suggesting that the North London club is now targeting the likes of Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Without a top-quality striker, Arsenal's attacking options look worryingly thin. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have contracts running out at the end of the season and have hardly lit up the league, adding to Arteta's worries.

As for Dusan Vlahovic, who has scored 17 Serie A goals this season, Juventus were keen to land the Fiorentina striker in January instead of waiting until the summer. The Serbian forward opted out of committing to a contract extension in Florence, forcing the Serie A giants to open themselves up to offers available. Viola sporting director Daniele Prade had earlier stated that 70 million euros would be the fee required to move Vlahovic. According to Goal.com, Juventus have agreed to go higher by 5 million euros to get their man, who is set to agree to a 7 million euros per year contract.

"Dusan Vlahovic has a significant valuation, above 70 million euros, with no players in exchange or payments spread over the years. We are a club with an annual turnover of 75 million euros per year, so we cannot lose the striker for nothing," Prade had stated earlier.

Dusan Vlahovic's imminent move to Bianconeri comes even as Juventus look to boost their attack after Italy international Federico Chiesa suffered a season-ending knee injury and Paulo Dybala continues to delay the signing of fresh terms in Turin. Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

