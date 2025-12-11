Smriti Mandhana revealed her deep love for cricket and the joy of winning the ODI World Cup. The Indian vice-captain also announced that her wedding to Palaash Muchhal has been called off, asking for privacy and stating her focus remains on cricket.

India women's cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana revealed that she loves nothing more than cricket. The 29-year-old star cricketer also opened up on lifting the ICC Women's ODI World Cup with India. The Women in Blue clinched their maiden ODI World Cup title on November 2, defeating South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. "I don't think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey is what motivates us. You set aside all your problems, and that thought alone helps you focus on life. As a kid, the madness for batting was always there. No one understood it, but in my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion," Mandhana said at the Amazon Sambhav Summit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Winning the World Cup was the reward'

"Winning the World Cup was the reward for the battle we fought over the years. We were waiting for it so badly. I've been playing for more than 12 years and many times things didn't go our way. We visualised it before the final, and when we finally saw it on the screen, it gave us goosebumps. It was a special moment for all of us," the Indian vice-captain said.

Mandhana confirms wedding called off

Earlier, on Sunday, Mandhana confirmed that her wedding to music composer Palaash Muchhal had been called off, putting to rest weeks of speculation. The announcement was made in a public Instagram post, in which the India women's cricket team vice-captain said she felt compelled to address the growing rumours following the abrupt postponement of the ceremony last month. Mandhana has requested privacy for both families.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," Mandhana's post read.

'Focus will forever be on cricket'

The Indian star cricketer also highlighted her dedication to cricket and her goal to represent her country at the highest level.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," it added.