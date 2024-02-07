Jordan makes history: Stuns South Korea to secure first-ever Asian Cup 2024 final spot

In a huge upset, Jordan creates history by clinching their first-ever Asian Cup final berth with a resounding 2-0 victory over South Korea.

Jordan has advanced to its first-ever Asian Cup final after defeating South Korea 2-0 in the semi-final clash on Tuesday. This unprecedented victory sets the stage for Jordan to vie for the championship against either Iran or hosts Qatar in Saturday's final at Al-Rayyan.

Despite South Korea's early attempt, with Heung-min Son finding the net after 19 minutes, the goal was disallowed due to an offside call. VAR played a crucial role, rightly overturning a first-half penalty decision in favor of the Taegeuk Warriors. Lee Jae-sung's header hitting the post added to South Korea's frustrations.

Despite the significant FIFA world ranking gap, Jordan, previously held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea in the group stage, showcased resilience. Hussein Ammouta's team threatened before halftime, with Jo Hyeon-woo making a crucial double save.

The second half saw South Korea on the attack, but Jordan took the lead as Musa Al-Taamari and Yazan Al-Naimat capitalized on Park Yong-woo's mistake, resulting in a calm finish by Al-Naimat. Jordan extended their lead when Al-Taamari orchestrated and executed a brilliant counter, bypassing Hwang In-beom and slotting the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

The final whistle marked South Korea's disappointment and an extended wait for a second Asian Cup crown, stretching to 67 years before the next finals in Saudi Arabia. Notably, Tottenham fans can expect captain Son to sit out the final, with hopes for his return against Brighton on Saturday.

