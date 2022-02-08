  • Facebook
    'This man is 40': Zlatan Ibrahimovic stuns fans with crazy workout video

    The AC Milan striker shared a clip of himself doing sit-ups while hanging upside down from a punching bag with the caption 'Patience'.

    Milan, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic is perhaps one of the fittest footballers in the world today. The 40-year-old AC Milan striker has always showcased superhuman fitness levels, and his latest workout video will blow your mind. The Swedish star shared a clip of himself doing sit-ups while hanging upside down from a punching bag with the caption 'Patience'.

    The video posted on Ibrahimovic's official Instagram and Twitter has now gone viral. So far, the video has received 11.5 million views on Instagram and 6 million views on Twitter.

    The striker is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, which forced him off in the first half of AC Milan's Serie A game against Juventus on January 23. So far, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made 19 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, scoring eight goals. However, his struggles with various injuries continue.

    Regardless, his latest workout video, which proves that the Sweden international remains one of the fittest footballers, will give people some serious fitness goals. Fans of the legendary footballer lauded Zlatan Ibrahimovic's fitness levels even at this age, with a few stating that the striker is a 'monster'.

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with AC Milan expires at the end of the season, but the club's technical director Paolo Maldini earlier confirmed that the striker, who turns 41 on October 3 this year, wants to sign an extension. "Zlatan knows what he wants, he doesn't fake anything, he knows what the possible agreement with Milan could be," Maldini told DAZN. 

    "If he doesn't feel like continuing, he'll be the first to say so. His idea is to continue. Zlatan will never be a burden on this team, but only a resource," Maldini concluded.

