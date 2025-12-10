Sesa Football Academy's Senior Women's Team has achieved a historic first-ever qualification to the Indian Women's League (IWL), ending Goa's three-year hiatus from the national stage and marking a milestone for women's football in the state.

A new dawn shines on Goan football as Sesa Football Academy's (SFA) Senior Women's Team makes history by earning its first-ever qualification to the Indian Women's League (IWL), reinstating Goa's presence on the national stage after a three-year hiatus.

The team will now compete among India's elite at the 9th IWL, scheduled in West Bengal from December 20, 2025, to January 6, 2026, carrying the state's hopes with pride and purpose, according to an IWL release.

A Milestone Achievement

Marking a significant milestone, SFA becomes only the fifth team from Goa to qualify for the IWL and, uniquely, as a CSR initiative of Vedanta Sesa Goa rather than a standalone football club. This makes the achievement a powerful testament to Vedanta's sustained investment in grassroots sports through its flagship CSR initiatives.

A 'Goan Sunrise' for Women's Football

Dronacharya Awardee and former SFA Coach, Armando Colaco, hailed the development as "the revival of women's football in Goa, a Goan sunrise," crediting SFA for rebuilding the ecosystem and inspiring a new generation of female footballers. Navin Jaju, CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa, congratulated the team, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to the SFA Senior Women's Team for their maiden qualification for the IWL. This historic feat reflects the academy's unwavering commitment to developing women's football and empowerment at the grassroots level."

Consistent Performance and Player Development

SFA's consistent performance speaks for itself. In just two seasons, the team rose from third to the Vedanta Women's League (VWL) title, securing direct entry into IWL 2 and now advancing to the top division. Players like Pearl Fernandes, who starred in India's SAFF U-17 Championship win, and Aaroshi Govekar, who earned her India debut, are shining examples of the academy's player development strength.

Founded under Vedanta's Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business, SFA continues to serve as a beacon for women's football, combining technical excellence with social impact, reigniting Goa's football legacy and empowering young women to dream on a national scale.