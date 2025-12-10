Arne Slot praised his players after Liverpool’s 1–0 win at Inter, avoiding more comments on Mohamed Salah’s explosive criticism. A late penalty sealed victory as drama around Salah’s future continues to overshadow the Reds.

Arne Slot dedicated Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan to the players he took to Italy, refusing to further fuel a public row with star forward Mohamed Salah. The build-up to the match had been dominated by Salah's extraordinary criticism of Slot, who on Monday admitted that he had "no clue" as to whether the rebel attacker had played his last game for the Reds after deciding not to take him to Milan.

Salah sparked huge drama at Liverpool when he said he felt like he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club and no longer had a relationship with Slot after being left on the bench for Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds.

"In the rich history Liverpool have they've had many of these evenings," Slot told reporters.

"But in the season we are in, I think if you were having an away win in this stadium against such a strong team then it should be about the ones that are here, they deserve all the credits."

Liverpool are in the top eight of the Champions League after Dominik Szoboszlai's controversial late penalty gave them all three points at the San Siro.

Slot on Penalty

Slot admitted that Liverpool were lucky to be awarded the penalty that won the game, but pointed to Ibrahima Konate's earlier goal being ruled out for handball -- he believed wrongly.

"If that is a penalty we could have had 10 this season I think," admitted Slot.

"That was a penalty that I don't think in the Premier League would have been given.

"But again I think the first goal was a more clearer goal than it was wrong that the penalty was given."

In the Champions League Liverpool next travel to Marseille before hosting Qarabag in their final league phase fixture.

