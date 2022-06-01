Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's been an honour': Gareth Bale pens emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans

    Gareth Bale said that his time at Real Madrid was an ”incredible experience” as he confirmed his departure from the LaLiga club after a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital.

    football 'It's been an honour': Gareth Bale pens emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madrid, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    After nine years, Gareth Bale has bid farewell to Real Madrid and thanked those involved during what was a turbulent chapter at Santiago Bernabeu. The 32-year-old, who signed for Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, was out of contract this summer.

    The Wales captain's time in the Spanish capital saw him score several impressive goals and saw fans raise questions over his commitment. 

    Bale, who was part of Real Madrid's Champions League-winning squad despite playing only for seven minutes throughout the season, confirmed his way out and paid homage to all those who stood by his side throughout his Blancos career.

    Also read: 'I'm a winner': Real Madrid's Courtois slams critics after Champions League final heroics

    "I write this message to say thank you to all my team-mates, past and present, my managers, the back room staff and to the fans that supported me," Bale, who scored 106 goals in 258 appearances for Real Madrid, said in a social media post.

    "I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League. I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more," the Welshman added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11)

    Bale will be best remembered for scoring twice, including a stunning overhead kick, in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool and also netting a superb winner against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey final.

    Despite Bale's fine collection of titles – three LaLiga triumphs and five Champions League crowns – the Welshman's time at Los Blancos was marred by injuries. He was also often a target of the Spanish media, who labelled him a" parasite" after missing Real Madrid's 4-0 home loss to Barcelona in March, and some fans jeered him during a league game in April.

    Also read: Missed Peter Drury during Champions League final? Fans guess poetic commentator's quotes

    "To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget," Bale concluded.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022: Fans jubilant as India beat Japan 1-0 to settle for bronze medal-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: Fans jubilant as India beats Japan 1-0 to settle for bronze medal

    Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC CFC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here is more about him-ayh

    Chennaiyin FC ropes in young winger Vincy Barretto; here's more about him

    NBA national basketball association: Kenny Atkinson gaining momentum to become Charlotte Hornets head coach-krn

    NBA: Kenny Atkinson 'gaining momentum' to become Charlotte Hornets head coach

    football Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona says Lorenzo Insigne snt

    Lionel Messi best in history after Diego Maradona, says Italy's Lorenzo Insigne

    NBA national basketball association: Toronto Raptors interested in trading for All-Star Rudy Gobert-krn

    NBA: Toronto Raptors interested in trading for All-Star Rudy Gobert

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2022: Fans jubilant as India beat Japan 1-0 to settle for bronze medal-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: Fans jubilant as India beats Japan 1-0 to settle for bronze medal

    National Herald case: Everything you need to know about it - adt

    National Herald case: Everything you need to know about it

    Mizoram Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 2 75 crore in last one month gcw

    Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 2.75 crore in last one month

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder gruesome details: Singer's friend, who sat next to him, reveals shocking info RBA

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder gruesome details: Singer's friend, who sat next to him, reveals shocking info

    Whos hands are covering Urfi Javed assets drb

    Who's hands are covering Urfi Javed's assets?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon