'It's been an honour': Gareth Bale pens emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans

Gareth Bale said that his time at Real Madrid was an ”incredible experience” as he confirmed his departure from the LaLiga club after a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital.

After nine years, Gareth Bale has bid farewell to Real Madrid and thanked those involved during what was a turbulent chapter at Santiago Bernabeu. The 32-year-old, who signed for Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, was out of contract this summer.

The Wales captain's time in the Spanish capital saw him score several impressive goals and saw fans raise questions over his commitment.

Bale, who was part of Real Madrid's Champions League-winning squad despite playing only for seven minutes throughout the season, confirmed his way out and paid homage to all those who stood by his side throughout his Blancos career.

"I write this message to say thank you to all my team-mates, past and present, my managers, the back room staff and to the fans that supported me," Bale, who scored 106 goals in 258 appearances for Real Madrid, said in a social media post.

"I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League. I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more," the Welshman added.

Bale will be best remembered for scoring twice, including a stunning overhead kick, in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool and also netting a superb winner against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey final.

Despite Bale's fine collection of titles – three LaLiga triumphs and five Champions League crowns – the Welshman's time at Los Blancos was marred by injuries. He was also often a target of the Spanish media, who labelled him a" parasite" after missing Real Madrid's 4-0 home loss to Barcelona in March, and some fans jeered him during a league game in April.

"To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget," Bale concluded.