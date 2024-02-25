Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - Team news, recent form, head-to-head, where to watch and more

    Gear up for an intense clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 as Kerala Blasters FC takes on FC Goa.

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - Team news, recent form, head-to-head, where to watch and more
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    In an important fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, FC Goa clashes with Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on February 25, Sunday, at 7:30 PM IST. As both teams strive to secure a higher spot in the standings, this encounter promises to be an intense battle. Currently placed fourth and fifth, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC are determined to reignite their campaigns after facing recent challenges. Here's a comprehensive preview, including head-to-head records, key players to watch, and insights into the teams' current forms.

    Current Standings:

    FC Goa sits in the fourth position with 28 points from 14 games, closely followed by Kerala Blasters FC at fifth. Despite recent surges from competitors like Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC, both teams remain strong contenders for the top spot.

    Recent Form:

    Both teams enter the fixture with less than ideal recent performances. FC Goa suffered back-to-back home defeats against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC. Simultaneously, Kerala Blasters FC faced three consecutive losses to Odisha FC, Punjab FC, and Chennaiyin FC since the league resumed. The absence of key players due to injuries has exposed vulnerabilities in both teams.

    What's at Stake:

    Kerala Blasters FC aims to break their three-game losing streak, seeking inspiration from their earlier campaign successes. The focus is on their striker Dimitrios Diamantakos, who has been pivotal in winning nine points for the team this season. FC Goa, on the other hand, has an opportunity to set records with a potential league double against Kerala Blasters FC.

    Team News

    Carl McHugh (FC Goa): A crucial figure in FC Goa's success, McHugh has demonstrated defensive prowess, efficient ball distribution, and goal-scoring threat from set-pieces.

    Rahul KP (Kerala Blasters FC): With key players sidelined, Rahul KP has a chance to showcase his talent. Despite not recording a goal this season, his past contributions indicate his potential to turn the tide.

    Head-to-Head: 

    In 19 previous encounters, FC Goa has the upper hand with 11 wins, while Kerala Blasters FC has secured four victories. Four matches ended in draws. Notably, 58% of Kerala Blasters FC's goals in ISL 2023-24 have come from left-footed strikes, marking a distinctive trend.

    Where to Watch:

    Fans can catch the action on various channels, including Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 3 SD (English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali), VH1 SD & HD (English), Surya Movies (Malayalam), News 18 Kerala (Malayalam – select matches), and DD Bangla (Bengali). Streaming is available on JioCinema, and OneFootball will provide live streams and highlights across 190 countries. Witness the thrilling clash as both teams vie for supremacy in the ISL 2023-24 season.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 3:37 PM IST
