    ISL 2023-24: Kratky pleased with Mumbai City FC's show in win over Chennaiyin FC; WATCH highlights

    Mumbai City FC equalled table toppers Odisha FC (31 points each) with a 2-0 victory, thanks to a brace by substitute Bipin Singh against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday.

    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Petr Kratky, the head coach of Mumbai City FC, expressed his delight at his players' response in the second half, securing a 2-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

    The match began as an end-to-end encounter, with Chennaiyin FC creating more clear-cut chances in the opening half. Players like Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Connor Shields, and Rahim Ali posed significant threats. However, Mumbai's goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa showcased his prowess with a couple of crucial saves, while left-back Akash Mishra made a vital goal-line clearance just before halftime to keep Mumbai in the game.

    In the second half, Mumbai City FC intensified their efforts, although Lallianzuala Chhangte missed the opportunity to put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot. However, super-sub Bipin Singh rose to the occasion, scoring twice to secure three valuable points for the Islanders. With their triumph over Chennaiyin FC, they ascended to the second position in the standings with 31 points from 15 games.

    Kratky recognized the pressure exerted by Chennaiyin FC, which initially thwarted Mumbai's attempts to score in the first half. He also shared post-match insights reflecting on the game.

    “Chennaiyin FC are a very good team, and they made it difficult for us, especially in the first half,” he said in the post-match press conference.

    “We’re not overall happy with how we tried to play football (today). So, we tried to make a little bit of change in halftime, and it paid off. I'm very happy for the group,” he added.

    Kratky stressed the importance of clinching three crucial points in the away fixture against Chennaiyin FC. He expressed satisfaction with the team's second-half response and the contribution of substitute players.

    “I am very happy for the players for how they approached the second half. They didn't give up; they just kept going, and they got rewarded,” Kratky commented.

    “About the substitutions, we know that we have a good squad; they (can) make an impact; this is what we're looking for. So, I'm very happy, especially for the second half and the football we played. Overall, it was a very good game for us and important three points,” he continued.

    In his remarks, the Czech-Australian head coach lauded the performances of the recent acquisitions, Iker Guarrotxena and Thaer Krouma. Both players were brought in during the winter transfer window, replacing Abdenasser El Khayati and Rostyn Griffiths.

    “Iker Guarrotxena and Thaer Krouma came in the midseason, and they’re a very good addition to our squad. What I'm pleased with is the character of the players that we have," he said.

    “Tiri is also fantastically linked to Krouma. He (Krouma) is a very good person and a player, and I’m very happy to have him,” Kratky concluded.

