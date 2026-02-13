Following a 93-run victory against Namibia, India prepares to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is confident, claiming India's spin attack gives them an 'edge' over their arch-rivals in the upcoming match.

After crushing Namibia by 93 runs in their second group-stage fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India are looking ahead to their next match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chakaravarthy Confident Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy expressed confidence in India's spin resources. He also accepted that his side has an edge over the neighbours. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Match Centre Live', Chakaravarthy said, "We have a strong spin attack, and I feel we have the edge over them. They are playing in these conditions back-to-back, so they might have an advantage in terms of familiarity. But as a group, we have had the better of them, and we are well prepared.

Whenever you are playing any opponent in a World Cup, you need to keep your confidence high. You have to believe that you are the best in the world; that's when you deliver in the biggest moments."

India's Dominant Win Over Namibia

Put in to bat, India rode on explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya to post a formidable 209/9. Kishan blazed his way to 61 off just 24 balls, while Pandya hammered 52 from 28 deliveries. Namibia skipper Gerald Erasmus claimed four wickets to keep his side in the contest, but India's aggressive middle-order surge ensured a daunting total.

Namibia began their chase positively, reaching 57/1 at the end of the Powerplay and briefly putting the Indian bowlers under pressure. However, the momentum shifted dramatically once the spinners were introduced. Varun Chakaravarthy delivered a decisive spell, picking up 3/7 in two overs, while Axar Patel (2/20) and Hardik Pandya (2/21) tightened the screws. Namibia were eventually bowled out for 116 in 18.2 overs, handing India a comprehensive victory.

Spinner on His Bowling Approach

Reflecting on his approach after India's commanding win, Chakaravarthy said, "At the international level, I don't have the space to get my rhythm back. I need to be in rhythm from the very first ball. I've been working on that for a long time because I don't want my first ball to be an easy one. From ball one, I have to be on target. I've also worked on making my variations quicker so that batters have less time to react. I'm working on my overspin. When the overspin comes out correctly, there is zip off the wicket and the ball skids off the pitch."

With two wins in two matches, India sit atop Group A, level on points with Pakistan but ahead on net run rate, setting the stage for a blockbuster encounter. (ANI)