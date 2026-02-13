Craig Burley criticized Arsenal for dropping points at Brentford, warning they are keeping Manchester City alive in the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola echoed the sentiment, stressing 13 games remain.

Arsenal’s draw at Brentford has reignited debate over their ability to close out the Premier League title race, with former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley warning that the Gunners are handing Manchester City fresh hope.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Burley, speaking on ESPN FC, argued that Mikel Arteta’s side should be easing to the title given the strength of their squad. Instead, he believes Arsenal’s repeated slip‑ups are offering City a lifeline. “They just keep throwing City a bone, don’t they?” Burley said, pointing to dropped points against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, and now Brentford.

Arsenal had the chance to extend their lead to six points but the 1‑1 result at Brentford cut the gap to four. Burley emphasized that such lapses prevent City from being demoralized. “When you put somebody seven, eight or nine points behind, it demoralises them as the chasing team. Arsenal are the best squad in the country, but they keep giving Guardiola’s team something to hang on to,” he added.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reinforced the pressure on Arsenal after his side’s win over Liverpool. Guardiola noted that 39 points remain to be contested and insisted the title race is far from decided. “We are six points behind. OK, it is a big gap, but many things can happen,” Guardiola said. He highlighted the challenges of balancing league fixtures with the FA Cup, Carabao Cup final, and Champions League, while warning that injuries could play a decisive role.

Guardiola stressed that every team Arsenal face will have something at stake, whether fighting for European places or battling relegation. “Thirteen games from experience is a lot of time. It is so, so difficult, but the important thing is to be there. All we can do is breathe down the neck of Arsenal, being there, and try if they slip, if they make something [a mistake], use it,” he explained.

Arsenal’s inability to convert dominance into consistent results has become a recurring theme. Despite finishing second in the last three seasons, they remain trophyless over the past five years. The Brentford draw underscored the fragility of their lead, with City poised to capitalize on any further missteps.

Burley’s remarks reflect growing skepticism about Arsenal’s capacity to withstand pressure. While he acknowledged their quality, he suggested that psychological lapses are undermining their campaign. Guardiola’s comments added weight, reminding Arsenal that the run‑in is unforgiving and that City’s experience in chasing down leaders could prove decisive.