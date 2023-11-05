Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC's Coach Ivan Vukomanovic stresses on being humble after securing top spot

    Kerala Blasters FC's head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, reflects on his team's recent success as they secure the top position in the Indian Super League (ISL).

    football ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC's Coach Ivan Vukomanovic stresses on being humble after securing top spot osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Kerala Blasters FC's head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, expressed his delight at his team's performance following a thrilling victory against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Daisuke Sakai and Dimitri Diamantakos were the goal-scorers for Kerala Blasters FC, while Cleiton Silva managed to reduce the deficit with an injury-time penalty for East Bengal FC. Vukomanovic commended his team's ability to reduce the space between the lines and maintain a compact defensive shape, despite East Bengal FC's possession advantage.

    The coach highlighted the significance of recognising tactical situations and lauded his players for understanding when to press high and when to sit back. Kerala Blasters FC's impressive performance has elevated them to the top spot in the ISL standings with four wins in six games, despite missing key players due to injuries and suspensions. Vukomanovic expressed his pride in the young players stepping up and urged his team to remain grounded and dedicated.

    While acknowledging their current position on top of the table, Vukomanovic stressed the importance of staying humble and focused, as there are 16 more crucial games ahead in the ISL season. He emphasized that the journey is far from over and that continued hard work and humility are essential for success.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Missed chances haunt Bengaluru FC: Coach Simon Grayson reflects on 1-1 draw

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's calculated and tactical batting helps in survival amidst tough batting conditions avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's calculated and tactical batting helps in survival amidst tough batting conditions

    India vs SA: On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries (WATCH) snt

    Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar: Over 4.3 crore fans witness King's 49th ODI ton on 35th birthday (WATCH)

    Football ISL 2023-24: Missed chances haunt Bengaluru FC: Coach Simon Grayson reflects on 1-1 draw osf

    ISL 2023-24: Missed chances haunt Bengaluru FC: Coach Simon Grayson reflects on 1-1 draw

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka play to stay alive in the tournament, Bangladesh likely to play fearless cricket avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka play to stay alive in the tournament, Bangladesh likely to play fearless cricket

    Inked devotion! Ardent fan celebrates 'King' Virat Kohli's 35th birthday with 17th tattoo ( WATCH) snt

    Inked devotion! Ardent fan celebrates 'King' Virat Kohli's 35th birthday with 17th tattoo ( WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    From cyber threats to medical breakthroughs, Baba Vanga's cryptic predictions for 2024 AJR

    From cyber threats to medical breakthroughs, Baba Vanga's cryptic predictions for 2024

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's calculated and tactical batting helps in survival amidst tough batting conditions avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's calculated and tactical batting helps in survival amidst tough batting conditions

    India vs SA: On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries (WATCH) snt

    Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar: Over 4.3 crore fans witness King's 49th ODI ton on 35th birthday (WATCH)

    What is Snake venom, the case Elvish Yadav is accused in? RKK

    What is Snake venom, the case Elvish Yadav is accused in?

    Mizoram Election 2023: PM Modi vows to transform state, highlights development initiatives AJR

    Mizoram Election 2023: PM Modi vows to transform state, highlights development initiatives

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon