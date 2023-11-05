ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC's Coach Ivan Vukomanovic stresses on being humble after securing top spot

Kerala Blasters FC's head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, expressed his delight at his team's performance following a thrilling victory against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Daisuke Sakai and Dimitri Diamantakos were the goal-scorers for Kerala Blasters FC, while Cleiton Silva managed to reduce the deficit with an injury-time penalty for East Bengal FC. Vukomanovic commended his team's ability to reduce the space between the lines and maintain a compact defensive shape, despite East Bengal FC's possession advantage.

The coach highlighted the significance of recognising tactical situations and lauded his players for understanding when to press high and when to sit back. Kerala Blasters FC's impressive performance has elevated them to the top spot in the ISL standings with four wins in six games, despite missing key players due to injuries and suspensions. Vukomanovic expressed his pride in the young players stepping up and urged his team to remain grounded and dedicated.

While acknowledging their current position on top of the table, Vukomanovic stressed the importance of staying humble and focused, as there are 16 more crucial games ahead in the ISL season. He emphasized that the journey is far from over and that continued hard work and humility are essential for success.

