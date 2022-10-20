Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC coach Brdaric asks team to play with same intensity against Goa

    After kickstarting their campaign in style with a win over ATK Mohun Bagan, a spirited Chennaiyin FC team made Bengaluru FC work hard in a drawn game on their return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    As Chennaiyin FC gear up for their second home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 against FC Goa on Friday, head coach Thomas Brdaric urged his players to take the field with the same intensity and energy as they played with in their first two games of the campaign.

    After kickstarting their campaign in style with a win over ATK Mohun Bagan, a spirited Chennaiyin team made Bengaluru work hard in a drawn game on their return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: Dimitri Petratos scores hat-trick as ATKMB drubs KBFC 5-2

    “The result of the last match [against Bengaluru] could have been in all directions but we took a point. Having four points from two games is not bad. Pursuing our targets with this energy and intensity is what we want,” Brdaric said while addressing the media during a pre-match press conference ahead of the FC Goa clash on Thursday.  

    The first two games have seen Brdaric’s men shifting the gears quite impressively and fighting back hard after their slow initial starts.

    “We are in the process of team building. I have told players that it’s a long road from the beginning till the end. We have to fulfil our strengths, abilities and the desire to learn from our experiences. We need to deny opponent spaces to score goals. They must be attentive. When the whistle starts, you have to give 100 per cent,” the 47-year-old German coach explained.

    Defender Narayan Das, who accompanied the coach, further emphasised on the importance of reacting on time on the field. “It is important for players to make decisions on the field., because when you are on the ground, playing against the opposition, you have to think according to the situation.”

    The two-time champions will miss the services of their regular goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, who received a red card against Bengaluru. However, Brdaric is confident of a good show from his replacement Devansh Dabas.

    “Devansh will replace Debjit. I’m sure Devansh will play on a good level. I like his attitude. Tomorrow will be his chance to play,” Brdaric concluded.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC head coach elated with win over Odisha FC; lauds Bipin Singh's historic feat

    In their last meeting at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin FC had beaten FC Goa 4-1 in the first leg of semi-finals in 2020. The hosts will look to capitalise on home advantage once again and replicate a similar performance when they take field.

    The Gaurs, on the other hand, are coming into the match on the back of an away win against East Bengal FC in their opening game of the season.

    Head-to-Head:
    Matches: 21, CFC: 8, FCG: 11 Draw: 2

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
