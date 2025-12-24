Ricky Ponting assesses Cameron Green's career, finding it 'hard to get a gauge on him' despite his potential. The ex-skipper noted Green's stats and recent struggles but acknowledged his talent and remarkable innings in the past.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting provided his assessment of where Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green stands in his young international career. The tall all-rounder has had an under-par Ashes series, which Australia have already clinched after the first three Tests. In three Tests, Green has returned 76 runs and has picked up just two wickets, albeit getting limited time with the ball.

Ponting acknowledged that, despite Green's growing experience, his overall impact in Test cricket is still challenging to quantify. "It's actually quite hard to get a gauge on him yet as an international player. He averages under 30 in Australia now. His career averages just over 30. He's made two Test match hundreds in 30-odd Test matches. He's had back surgery, and his bowling pace is probably not quite what it was 12 months ago," Ponting said as per the ICC website.

Acknowledging Green's Potential and Value

Green has taken part in 35 Tests since his debut against India in Adelaide five years ago. His returns have been decent, with the right-hand batter chipping in with 1641 runs at an average close to 33, while also grabbing 37 wickets. Even so, Ponting was emphatic that Green's blend of skills continues to set him apart, pointing to moments that underline his potential in the Baggy Green. "But there is a very complete package there if it all comes together. And we've seen him play some pretty remarkable innings. He made an incredible 100 in New Zealand last year. He's got 100 in India as well, albeit on a very, very flat pitch," he added.

Green made his maiden Test ton in Ahmedabad, scoring 114 after coming in at a tricky situation against India, while his best effort followed a year later in March 2024, when he smashed an unbeaten 174* in Wellington to guide the Aussies to a big 172-run win. Beyond some individual performances, Ponting highlighted the value Green brings within the Australian dressing room, while identifying consistency of method as the key challenge ahead.

'Keep it Simple': Ponting's Advice

"Talking to the players, talking to the coaching staff, they absolutely love what he brings to the group," Ponting noted. "The biggest challenge he has is, he's just got to find out the right way and right style for him to play, work out what's going to work for him, and then commit to that and stick to it for a long period of time."

Ponting suggested that Green's tendency to constantly search for solutions can sometimes complicate the process, offering straightforward advice instead. "Apparently, he's a very deep thinker about his own game and likes to tinker with things a lot," Ponting said. "But if I had some advice for him, it'd be just keep things as simple as you can, think about what you've done at domestic cricket and take your domestic game to the Test match and back it in for a while," Ponting concluded.